Anomali Exhibiting at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2019

Visit Booth 224 to Learn How to Automate Cyber Threat Intelligence Operations

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali will exhibit at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit 2019. The event is at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Anomali will be at booth 224 providing live product demonstrations and answering questions about cyber threat intelligence.

Anomali delivers the technology, data, and cyber analyst development needed to build automated and effective cyber threat operations. Attendees who visit the Anomali stand will see how the Anomali Threat Platform brings together cyber threat intelligence and threat detection to identify, investigate and respond to serious, active threats.

Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the Anomali partner ecosystem. This community of leading cyber threat intelligence sources and enterprise security infrastructure providers gives joint customers fast and easy access to actionable cyber threat intelligence that spans all levels of the web.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Contact

Joe Franscella

News Relations

+1-209-597-6656

[email protected]