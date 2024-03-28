Here’s the latest for Monday, March 25: Survivors claim belongings after Moscow attack; Search for victims in Deir-al-Balah after Israeli airstrike; European Union regulators investigate Apple, Google and Meta; Millions of Indians celebrate Holi festival.
