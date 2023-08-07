Norcross, GA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, announced it has completed four additional acquisitions in 2023.

In early January, APCO announced that it had acquired the highly respected F&I provider National Auto Care. Since then, APCO has acquired the assets of Dealer Capital Group, LDR Enterprises, Relentless Dealer Services and Option One in separate transactions throughout the year.

“These acquisitions are the latest examples of our ongoing commitment to acquisitive growth,” said Courtney Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer of APCO Holdings. “We are focused on partnering with like-minded, high-growth F&I companies that value a team-oriented culture.

Terry Schmidt and Jared Miller are the founders of Option One, APCO’s most recent transaction. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with APCO and look forward to continuing to deliver the best products and solutions to help dealers build their business the right way,” shared Schmidt and Miller.

Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, adds, “Our goal is to continue to be a top provider of F&I products and solutions to customers in each market we serve. Acquisitions like these allows us to accelerate our growth and add teams that share a passion for putting our customers first in all we do.”

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information, please visit apcoholdings.com.

