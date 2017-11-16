Applied Materials Delivers All-Time Record Performance

Record quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, up 20% year over year



Record quarterly EPS of $0.91 up 63% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 up 41% year over year

Record annual revenues and operating profit for all segments

Momentum continues with record year-end backlog of $6.03 billion, up 32% year over year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) today reported record results in its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 29, 2017.

Fourth Quarter Results

Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, Applied grew net sales by 20 percent to $3.97 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 45.0 percent; operating income of $1.10 billion; and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, year over year, the company increased gross margin by 2.5 points to 46.2 percent, grew operating income by 37 percent to $1.14 billion or 28.7 percent of net sales, and increased EPS by 41 percent to $0.93.

The company paid cash dividends of $107 million and used $385 million to repurchase 8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $48.65.

Full Year Results

In fiscal 2017, Applied grew net sales by 34 percent to $14.54 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 44.9 percent, operating income of $3.87 billion, and EPS of $3.17. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, year over year, the company increased gross margin by 2.9 points to 46.1 percent, grew operating income by 73 percent to $4.05 billion or 27.9 percent of net sales, and increased EPS by 86 percent to $3.25.

The company generated $3.61 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $430 million and used $1.17 billion to repurchase 28 million shares of common stock at an average price of $42.08.

“Fiscal 2017 was a record-breaking year for the company. We have great momentum and we’re confident that in 2018 we can deliver strong double-digit growth across our semiconductor, display and service businesses,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “This is the most exciting time in the history of the electronics industry. AI will transform entire industries over the coming years, creating trillions of dollars of economic value, and Applied is uniquely positioned to deliver the innovative materials needed to enable next-generation memory and high-performance computing.”

Results Summary

Change Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 Q4 FY2017

vs.

Q4 FY2016 FY2017

vs.

FY2016 (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 3,969 $ 3,297 $ 14,537 $ 10,825 20 % 34 % Gross margin 45.0 % 42.4 % 44.9 % 41.7 % 2.6 points 3.2 points Operating margin 27.7 % 23.6 % 26.6 % 19.9 % 4.1 points 6.7 points Net income $ 982 $ 610 $ 3,434 $ 1,721 61 % 100 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.56 $ 3.17 $ 1.54 63 % 106 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.2 % 43.7 % 46.1 % 43.2 % 2.5 points 2.9 points Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.7 % 25.2 % 27.9 % 21.7 % 3.5 points 6.2 points Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,005 $ 722 $ 3,525 $ 1,950 39 % 81 % Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 3.25 $ 1.75 41 % 86 %

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Applied expects net sales to be in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 25 percent, year over year. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.94 to $1.02; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 46 percent, year over year.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.04 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Reportable Segment Information

Semiconductor Systems Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 2,431 $ 2,127 $ 9,517 $ 6,873 Foundry 36 % 52 % 41 % 40 % DRAM 12 % 10 % 16 % 16 % Flash 38 % 23 % 34 % 31 % Logic and other 14 % 15 % 9 % 13 % Operating income 801 667 3,173 1,807 Operating margin 32.9 % 31.4 % 33.3 % 26.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 847 $ 713 $ 3,357 $ 1,991 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 % 33.5 % 35.3 % 29.0 %

Applied Global Services Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 831 $ 693 $ 3,017 $ 2,589 Operating income 232 193 817 682 Operating margin 27.9 % 27.8 % 27.1 % 26.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 232 $ 193 $ 821 $ 683 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 27.9 % 27.8 % 27.2 % 26.4 %

Display and Adjacent Markets Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 (In millions, except percentages) Net sales $ 677 $ 452 $ 1,900 $ 1,206 Operating income 212 103 502 245 Operating margin 31.3 % 22.8 % 26.4 % 20.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 215 $ 103 $ 507 $ 245 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.8 % 22.8 % 26.7 % 20.3 %

Backlog Information

Backlog by reportable segment as of October 29, 2017 and October 30, 2016 was as follows:

FY2017 FY2016 (In millions, except percentages) Semiconductor Systems $ 2,991 49 % $ 2,098 45 % Applied Global Services 1,130 19 % 866 19 % Display and Adjacent Markets 1,847 31 % 1,539 34 % Corporate and Other 63 1 % 75 2 % Total $ 6,031 100 % $ 4,578 100 %

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring charges and any associated adjustments; impairments of assets, or investments; gain or loss on sale of strategic investments; income tax items and certain other discrete adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of our performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

Applied Materials will discuss these results during an earnings call that begins at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast will be available at www.appliedmaterials.com . A replay will be available on the website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our most recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 Net sales $ 3,969 $ 3,297 $ 14,537 $ 10,825 Cost of products sold 2,182 1,898 8,005 6,314 Gross profit 1,787 1,399 6,532 4,511 Operating expenses: Research, development and engineering 466 394 1,774 1,540 Marketing and selling 105 114 456 429 General and administrative 118 114 434 390 Total operating expenses 689 622 2,664 2,359 Income from operations 1,098 777 3,868 2,152 Interest expense 57 38 198 155 Interest and other income, net 33 1 61 16 Income before income taxes 1,074 740 3,731 2,013 Provision for income taxes 92 130 297 292 Net income $ 982 $ 610 $ 3,434 $ 1,721 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.56 $ 3.20 $ 1.56 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.56 $ 3.17 $ 1.54 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 1,064 1,081 1,073 1,107 Diluted 1,076 1,093 1,084 1,116

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,010 $ 3,406 Short-term investments 2,266 343 Accounts receivable, net 2,338 2,279 Inventories 2,930 2,050 Other current assets 374 275 Total current assets 12,918 8,353 Long-term investments 1,143 929 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,066 937 Goodwill 3,368 3,316 Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 412 575 Deferred income taxes and other assets1 512 460 Total assets $ 19,419 $ 14,570 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, notes payable and accrued expenses 2,450 2,256 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 1,665 1,376 Total current liabilities 4,115 3,632 Long-term debt1 5,304 3,125 Other liabilities 651 596 Total liabilities 10,070 7,353 Total stockholders’ equity 9,349 7,217 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,419 $ 14,570 1 Balances reflect the effects of the retrospective adoption of the authoritative guidance in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, which required debt issuance costs to be presented as a direct reduction from the carrying amount of the related debt liability. These amounts were originally recorded under Other Assets.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 982 $ 610 $ 3,434 $ 1,721 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 105 100 407 389 Share-based compensation 58 51 220 201 Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation (4 ) (5 ) (55 ) (23 ) Deferred income taxes (17 ) 7 (11 ) 21 Other (24 ) 18 (9 ) 38 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (401 ) 16 (377 ) 119 Cash provided by operating activities 699 797 3,609 2,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (124 ) (88 ) (345 ) (253 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12 ) (11 ) (68 ) (16 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 921 553 2,743 1,234 Purchases of investments (1,314 ) (443 ) (4,856 ) (1,390 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (529 ) 11 (2,526 ) (425 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt borrowings, net of issuance costs — — 2,176 — Debt repayments — — (205 ) (1,207 ) Proceeds from common stock issuances and others 50 44 97 88 Common stock repurchases (385 ) (171 ) (1,172 ) (1,892 ) Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation 4 5 55 23 Payments of dividends to stockholders (107 ) (108 ) (430 ) (444 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (438 ) (230 ) 521 (3,432 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (268 ) 578 1,604 (1,391 ) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 5,278 2,828 3,406 4,797 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 5,010 $ 3,406 $ 5,010 $ 3,406 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash payments for income taxes $ 26 $ 13 $ 194 $ 157 Cash refunds from income taxes $ 44 $ 9 $ 61 $ 113 Cash payments for interest $ 76 $ 41 $ 186 $ 151

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Corporate and Other (In millions) Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 Unallocated net sales $ 30 $ 25 $ 103 $ 157 Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (119 ) (160 ) (507 ) (538 ) Share-based compensation (58 ) (51 ) (220 ) (201 ) Total $ (147 ) $ (186 ) $ (624 ) $ (582 )

Additional Information

Q4 FY2017 Q4 FY2016 FY2017 FY2016 Net Sales by Geography (In millions) United States 415 289 1,474 1,143 % of Total 10 % 9 % 10 % 11 % Europe 227 256 816 615 % of Total 6 % 8 % 6 % 6 % Japan 507 364 1,518 1,279 % of Total 13 % 11 % 10 % 12 % Korea 1,175 632 4,052 1,883 % of Total 30 % 19 % 28 % 17 % Taiwan 718 1,154 3,291 2,843 % of Total 18 % 35 % 23 % 26 % Southeast Asia 330 161 640 803 % of Total 8 % 5 % 4 % 7 % China 597 441 2,746 2,259 % of Total 15 % 13 % 19 % 21 % Employees (In thousands) Regular Full Time 18.4 15.6

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit Reported gross profit – GAAP basis $ 1,787 $ 1,399 $ 6,532 $ 4,511 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 45 42 172 167 Inventory reversals related to restructuring2 — — — (2 ) Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 1,832 $ 1,441 $ 6,704 $ 4,676 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.2 % 43.7 % 46.1 % 43.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 1,098 $ 777 $ 3,868 $ 2,152 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 49 47 191 188 Acquisition integration costs — — 3 2 Reversals related to restructuring, net2 — — — (3 ) Other gains, losses or charges, net3,4 (9 ) 8 (12 ) 8 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,138 $ 832 $ 4,050 $ 2,347 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.7 % 25.2 % 27.9 % 21.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Reported net income – GAAP basis $ 982 $ 610 $ 3,434 $ 1,721 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 49 47 191 188 Acquisition integration costs — — 3 2 Reversals related to restructuring, net2 — — — (3 ) Impairment (gain on sale) of strategic investments, net (7 ) 6 (3 ) 3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 5 5 Other gains, losses or charges, net3, 4 (9 ) 8 (12 ) 8 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings, reinstatement of federal R&D tax credit and other tax items5 (11 ) 57 (79 ) 45 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments6 1 (6 ) (14 ) (19 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,005 $ 722 $ 3,525 $ 1,950 1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets. 2 Results for fiscal 2016 included favorable adjustments associated with the cost reductions in the solar business. 3 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 29, 2017 included immaterial correction of errors related to prior periods. 4 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 30, 2016 included a loss of $8 million due to discontinuance of cash flow hedges that were probable not to occur by the end of the originally specified time period. 5 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 29, 2017 included the recognition of previously unrecognized foreign tax credits. 6 These amounts represent non-GAAP adjustments above multiplied by the effective tax rate within the jurisdictions that the adjustments affect.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported earnings per diluted share – GAAP basis $ 0.91 $ 0.56 $ 3.17 $ 1.54 Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.04 0.04 0.16 0.16 Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings, reinstatement of federal R&D tax credit and other tax items (0.01 ) 0.05 (0.07 ) 0.04 Other gains, losses or charges, net (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 3.25 $ 1.75 Weighted average number of diluted shares 1,076 1,093 1,084 1,116

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In millions, except percentages) October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 October 29,

2017 October 30,

2016 Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 801 $ 667 $ 3,173 $ 1,807 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 46 46 184 184 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 847 $ 713 $ 3,357 $ 1,991 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 % 33.5 % 35.3 % 29.0 % AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 232 $ 193 $ 817 $ 682 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 — — 1 1 Acquisition integration costs — — 3 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 232 $ 193 $ 821 $ 683 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 27.9 % 27.8 % 27.2 % 26.4 % Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 212 $ 103 $ 502 $ 245 Certain items associated with acquisitions1 3 — 5 — Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 215 $ 103 $ 507 $ 245 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.8 % 22.8 % 26.7 % 20.3 % 1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.