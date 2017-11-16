Breaking News
Applied Materials Delivers All-Time Record Performance

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

  • Record quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion, up 20% year over year
  • Record quarterly EPS of $0.91 up 63% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 up 41% year over year

  • Record annual revenues and operating profit for all segments

  • Momentum continues with record year-end backlog of $6.03 billion, up 32% year over year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) today reported record results in its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 29, 2017.

Fourth Quarter Results

Compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, Applied grew net sales by 20 percent to $3.97 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 45.0 percent; operating income of $1.10 billion; and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, year over year, the company increased gross margin by 2.5 points to 46.2 percent, grew operating income by 37 percent to $1.14 billion or 28.7 percent of net sales, and increased EPS by 41 percent to $0.93.

The company paid cash dividends of $107 million and used $385 million to repurchase 8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $48.65.

Full Year Results

In fiscal 2017, Applied grew net sales by 34 percent to $14.54 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company recorded gross margin of 44.9 percent, operating income of $3.87 billion, and EPS of $3.17. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, year over year, the company increased gross margin by 2.9 points to 46.1 percent, grew operating income by 73 percent to $4.05 billion or 27.9 percent of net sales, and increased EPS by 86 percent to $3.25.

The company generated $3.61 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $430 million and used $1.17 billion to repurchase 28 million shares of common stock at an average price of $42.08.

“Fiscal 2017 was a record-breaking year for the company.  We have great momentum and we’re confident that in 2018 we can deliver strong double-digit growth across our semiconductor, display and service businesses,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO.  “This is the most exciting time in the history of the electronics industry. AI will transform entire industries over the coming years, creating trillions of dollars of economic value, and Applied is uniquely positioned to deliver the innovative materials needed to enable next-generation memory and high-performance computing.”

Results Summary

                   
                  Change
  Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016   Q4 FY2017
vs.
Q4 FY2016		   FY2017
vs.
FY2016
                                           
  (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages)    
Net sales $ 3,969     $ 3,297     $ 14,537     $ 10,825     20 %   34 %
Gross margin 45.0 %   42.4 %   44.9 %   41.7 %   2.6 points   3.2 points
Operating margin 27.7 %   23.6 %   26.6 %   19.9 %   4.1 points   6.7 points
Net income $ 982     $ 610     $ 3,434     $ 1,721     61 %   100 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91     $ 0.56     $ 3.17     $ 1.54     63 %   106 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results                      
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.2 %   43.7 %   46.1 %   43.2 %   2.5 points   2.9 points
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.7 %   25.2 %   27.9 %   21.7 %   3.5 points   6.2 points
Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,005     $ 722     $ 3,525     $ 1,950     39 %   81 %
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.93     $ 0.66     $ 3.25     $ 1.75     41 %   86 %
                                           

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures” section.

Business Outlook

In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Applied expects net sales to be in the range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 25 percent, year over year. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.94 to $1.02; the midpoint of the range would be an increase of approximately 46 percent, year over year.

This outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS excludes known charges related to completed acquisitions of $0.04 per share, but does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as any additional charges related to acquisitions or other non-operational or unusual items, as well as other tax related items, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Reportable Segment Information

               
Semiconductor Systems Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016
                               
  (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales $ 2,431     $ 2,127     $ 9,517     $ 6,873  
Foundry 36 %   52 %   41 %   40 %
DRAM 12 %   10 %   16 %   16 %
Flash 38 %   23 %   34 %   31 %
Logic and other 14 %   15 %   9 %   13 %
Operating income 801     667     3,173     1,807  
Operating margin 32.9 %   31.4 %   33.3 %   26.3 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results            
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 847     $ 713     $ 3,357     $ 1,991  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 %   33.5 %   35.3 %   29.0 %
                       

               
Applied Global Services Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016
                               
  (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales $ 831     $ 693     $ 3,017     $ 2,589  
Operating income 232     193     817     682  
Operating margin 27.9 %   27.8 %   27.1 %   26.3 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results            
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 232     $ 193     $ 821     $ 683  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 27.9 %   27.8 %   27.2 %   26.4 %
                       

               
Display and Adjacent Markets Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016
                               
  (In millions, except percentages)
Net sales $ 677     $ 452     $ 1,900     $ 1,206  
Operating income 212     103     502     245  
Operating margin 31.3 %   22.8 %   26.4 %   20.3 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Results            
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 215     $ 103     $ 507     $ 245  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.8 %   22.8 %   26.7 %   20.3 %
                       

Backlog Information

Backlog by reportable segment as of October 29, 2017 and October 30, 2016 was as follows:

       
  FY2017   FY2016
               
  (In millions, except percentages)
Semiconductor Systems $ 2,991     49 %   $ 2,098     45 %
Applied Global Services 1,130     19 %   866     19 %
Display and Adjacent Markets 1,847     31 %   1,539     34 %
Corporate and Other 63     1 %   75     2 %
Total $ 6,031     100 %   $ 4,578     100 %
                           

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

Applied provides investors with certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude the impact of certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, including certain items related to mergers and acquisitions; restructuring charges and any associated adjustments; impairments of assets, or investments; gain or loss on sale of strategic investments; income tax items and certain other discrete adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance and for planning purposes, and as performance measures in its executive compensation program. Applied believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of our performance and investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management, and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our ongoing operating performance. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

Applied Materials will discuss these results during an earnings call that begins at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. A live webcast will be available at www.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers’ technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base;  our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our most recent Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

 

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts) October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016		   October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
Net sales $ 3,969     $ 3,297     $ 14,537     $ 10,825  
Cost of products sold 2,182     1,898     8,005     6,314  
Gross profit 1,787     1,399     6,532     4,511  
Operating expenses:              
Research, development and engineering 466     394     1,774     1,540  
Marketing and selling 105     114     456     429  
General and administrative 118     114     434     390  
Total operating expenses 689     622     2,664     2,359  
Income from operations 1,098     777     3,868     2,152  
Interest expense 57     38     198     155  
Interest and other income, net 33     1     61     16  
Income before income taxes 1,074     740     3,731     2,013  
Provision for income taxes 92     130     297     292  
Net income $ 982     $ 610     $ 3,434     $ 1,721  
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.92     $ 0.56     $ 3.20     $ 1.56  
Diluted $ 0.91     $ 0.56     $ 3.17     $ 1.54  
Weighted average number of shares:              
Basic 1,064     1,081     1,073     1,107  
Diluted 1,076     1,093     1,084     1,116  
                       

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS 
       
(In millions) October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,010     $ 3,406  
Short-term investments 2,266     343  
Accounts receivable, net 2,338     2,279  
Inventories 2,930     2,050  
Other current assets 374     275  
Total current assets 12,918     8,353  
Long-term investments 1,143     929  
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,066     937  
Goodwill 3,368     3,316  
Purchased technology and other intangible assets, net 412     575  
Deferred income taxes and other assets1 512     460  
Total assets $ 19,419     $ 14,570  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable, notes payable and accrued expenses 2,450     2,256  
Customer deposits and deferred revenue 1,665     1,376  
Total current liabilities 4,115     3,632  
Long-term debt1 5,304     3,125  
Other liabilities 651     596  
Total liabilities 10,070     7,353  
Total stockholders’ equity 9,349     7,217  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,419     $ 14,570  
               
1 Balances reflect the effects of the retrospective adoption of the authoritative guidance in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, which required debt issuance costs to be presented as a direct reduction from the carrying amount of the related debt liability. These amounts were originally recorded under Other Assets.
 

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
(In millions) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016		 October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 982     $ 610     $ 3,434     $ 1,721  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 105     100     407     389  
Share-based compensation 58     51     220     201  
Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation (4 )   (5 )   (55 )   (23 )
Deferred income taxes (17 )   7     (11 )   21  
Other (24 )   18     (9 )   38  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities (401 )   16     (377 )   119  
Cash provided by operating activities 699     797     3,609     2,466  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Capital expenditures (124 )   (88 )   (345 )   (253 )
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12 )   (11 )   (68 )   (16 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 921     553     2,743     1,234  
Purchases of investments (1,314 )   (443 )   (4,856 )   (1,390 )
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (529 )   11     (2,526 )   (425 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Debt borrowings, net of issuance costs         2,176      
Debt repayments         (205 )   (1,207 )
Proceeds from common stock issuances and others 50     44     97     88  
Common stock repurchases (385 )   (171 )   (1,172 )   (1,892 )
Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation 4     5     55     23  
Payments of dividends to stockholders (107 )   (108 )   (430 )   (444 )
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (438 )   (230 )   521     (3,432 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (268 )   578     1,604     (1,391 )
Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 5,278     2,828     3,406     4,797  
Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 5,010     $ 3,406     $ 5,010     $ 3,406  
Supplemental cash flow information:              
Cash payments for income taxes $ 26     $ 13     $ 194     $ 157  
Cash refunds from income taxes $ 44     $ 9     $ 61     $ 113  
Cash payments for interest $ 76     $ 41     $ 186     $ 151  
                               

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 
               
Corporate and Other              
(In millions) Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016
Unallocated net sales $ 30     $ 25     $ 103     $ 157  
Unallocated cost of products sold and expenses (119 )   (160 )   (507 )   (538 )
Share-based compensation (58 )   (51 )   (220 )   (201 )
Total $ (147 )   $ (186 )   $ (624 )   $ (582 )
                                   

Additional Information

               
  Q4 FY2017   Q4 FY2016   FY2017   FY2016
Net Sales by Geography (In millions)          
United States 415     289     1,474     1,143  
% of Total 10 %   9 %   10 %   11 %
Europe 227     256     816     615  
% of Total 6 %   8 %   6 %   6 %
Japan 507     364     1,518     1,279  
% of Total 13 %   11 %   10 %   12 %
Korea 1,175     632     4,052     1,883  
% of Total 30 %   19 %   28 %   17 %
Taiwan 718     1,154     3,291     2,843  
% of Total 18 %   35 %   23 %   26 %
Southeast Asia 330     161     640     803  
% of Total 8 %   5 %   4 %   7 %
China 597     441     2,746     2,259  
% of Total 15 %   13 %   19 %   21 %
               
Employees (In thousands)              
Regular Full Time 18.4     15.6          
                   

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages) October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016		   October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit              
Reported gross profit – GAAP basis $ 1,787     $ 1,399     $ 6,532     $ 4,511  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1 45     42     172     167  
Inventory reversals related to restructuring2             (2 )
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 1,832     $ 1,441     $ 6,704     $ 4,676  
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 46.2 %   43.7 %   46.1 %   43.2 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income              
Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 1,098     $ 777     $ 3,868     $ 2,152  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1 49     47     191     188  
Acquisition integration costs         3     2  
Reversals related to restructuring, net2             (3 )
Other gains, losses or charges, net3,4 (9 )   8     (12 )   8  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 1,138     $ 832     $ 4,050     $ 2,347  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 28.7 %   25.2 %   27.9 %   21.7 %
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income              
Reported net income – GAAP basis $ 982     $ 610     $ 3,434     $ 1,721  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1 49     47     191     188  
Acquisition integration costs         3     2  
Reversals related to restructuring, net2             (3 )
Impairment (gain on sale) of strategic investments, net (7 )   6     (3 )   3  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt         5     5  
Other gains, losses or charges, net3, 4 (9 )   8     (12 )   8  
Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings, reinstatement of federal R&D tax credit and other tax items5 (11 )   57     (79 )   45  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments6 1     (6 )   (14 )   (19 )
Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 1,005     $ 722     $ 3,525     $ 1,950  
 
1 These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.
 
2 Results for fiscal 2016 included favorable adjustments associated with the cost reductions in the solar business.
 
3 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 29, 2017 included immaterial correction of errors related to prior periods.
 
4 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 30, 2016 included a loss of $8 million due to discontinuance of cash flow hedges that were probable not to occur by the end of the originally specified time period.
 
5 Results for the three and twelve months ended October 29, 2017 included the recognition of previously unrecognized foreign tax credits.
 
6 These amounts represent non-GAAP adjustments above multiplied by the effective tax rate within the jurisdictions that the adjustments affect.
 

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts) October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016		   October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share              
Reported earnings per diluted share – GAAP basis $ 0.91     $ 0.56     $ 3.17     $ 1.54  
Certain items associated with acquisitions 0.04     0.04     0.16     0.16  
Resolution of prior years’ income tax filings, reinstatement of federal R&D tax credit and other tax items (0.01 )   0.05     (0.07 )   0.04  
Other gains, losses or charges, net (0.01 )   0.01     (0.01 )   0.01  
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.93     $ 0.66     $ 3.25     $ 1.75  
Weighted average number of diluted shares 1,076     1,093     1,084     1,116  
                       

 
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS 
 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except percentages) October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016		   October 29,
 2017		   October 30,
 2016
Semiconductor Systems Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income              
Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 801     $ 667     $ 3,173     $ 1,807  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1 46     46     184     184  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 847     $ 713     $ 3,357     $ 1,991  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 34.8 %   33.5 %   35.3 %   29.0 %
AGS Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income              
Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 232     $ 193     $ 817     $ 682  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1         1     1  
Acquisition integration costs         3      
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 232     $ 193     $ 821     $ 683  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 27.9 %   27.8 %   27.2 %   26.4 %
Display and Adjacent Markets Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income              
Reported operating income – GAAP basis $ 212     $ 103     $ 502     $ 245  
Certain items associated with acquisitions1 3         5      
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 215     $ 103     $ 507     $ 245  
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 31.8 %   22.8 %   26.7 %   20.3 %
                       
These items are incremental charges attributable to completed acquisitions, consisting of amortization of purchased intangible assets.
 

Note: The reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted segment results above does not include certain revenues, costs of products sold and operating expenses that are reported within corporate and other and included in consolidated operating income.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
