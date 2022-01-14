Armstrong Flooring Announces Price Increases

Various price increases will go into effect on March 1, 2022

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armstrong Flooring announced it will increase U.S. prices effective March 1, 2022 to offset rising input costs. For select Residential products, price increases will range from 0-10%. For select Commercial products, price increases will range from 0-15%. The previously announced and implemented ocean and freight surcharges will remain in place.

“Armstrong Flooring continues its strong commitment of delivering high quality products and services to the markets we serve,” said Brent Flaharty, Senior Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Armstrong Flooring. “We have and will continue to do what we can to offset the increasing costs associated with delivering on that commitment. As the costs are increasing too quickly, we need to implement another pricing action.”

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted and celebrated brands. The company continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.