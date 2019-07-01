NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (“Ascena” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:ASNA).
If you invested in Ascena stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ASNA. There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330, or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]
CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In EQT Corporation To Contact The Firm - July 1, 2019
- ASCENA INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ascena Retail Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm - July 1, 2019
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TUSK - July 1, 2019