Aspire Technology Raises $2.4 Million to Expand and Market Secure Digital Asset Creation Blockchain Platform

Sept. 24, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) – Aspire Technology, developer of the Aspire digital asset creation platform, has announced the closing of both a $1.175 million equity round and, shortly thereafter, a $1.23 million private token presale for a total of more than $2.4 million of new capital, according to Aspire technology chairman, Michael Terpin, who led the company’s pre-seed $260,000 equity funding round in 2017 through his bCommerce Labs incubator fund.

The equity round in Aspire Technology, Inc. was led by German blockchain fund Foeckersperger Ventures, GmbH, and individual accredited investors. The private token presale, which excluded US persons, was conducted in Bermuda and was led by Cayman Islands registered digital currency fund, Alphabit Fund.

“Once consumers see how easy and inexpensive it is to create a digital asset with Aspire, everyone who has a social media presence, personal blog or small business will realize they want to have one,” said Jim Blasko, CEO of Aspire Technology and lead developer of the Aspire blockchain platform. “Follow me on Twitter will soon be replaced by ‘let me send you some tokens’ as loyalty programs, digital collectibles, fan clubs and 100 other use cases evolve using the low cost, trackability, international transaction capabilities and permanence of digital assets becomes mainstream.”

The Aspire mainnet went live in July and it is offering an airdrop to prospective token creators for anyone joining the Aspire Community Telegram channel. The Aspire platform consists of Aspire (ASP), which is currently only available through its airdrop campaign, with the first 10,000 users receiving sufficient Aspire and Aspire Gas (GASP) to create one full-fledged digital asset, each of which can comprise up to 92 billion tokens. Aspire Gas acts like Bitcoin does for Counterparty, which was the platform for 30 of the top 100 tokens by market capitalization in 2014-15.

About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains.  For more information, contact [email protected] 

 

