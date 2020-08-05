Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Partners With Amazon Key For Business to Help Streamline Deliveries

Associa Partners With Amazon Key For Business to Help Streamline Deliveries

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Dallas, TX, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces that it is teaming up with Amazon Key for Business to help streamline Amazon deliveries to residential multi-unit buildings and communities. 

Amazon Key for Business is a more convenient, efficient way to receive Amazon deliveries in lobbies, package rooms, gated communities, and more. It reduces the need for building managers to provide access to Amazon drivers and manage packages. It also eliminates the need for building owners to maintain staff onsite during Amazon’s broad delivery window, enhances building amenities for free, and allows residents’ packages to be delivered more quickly. 

With Key for Business, Amazon drivers only enter secured areas after being verified via the Amazon Delivery App, and they follow step-by-step delivery instructions that guide them to leave packages in the location that works best for building owners and managers. 

The Key for Business device is compatible with most electrical access systems, including Associa’s, and the device, installation, and maintenance are all free of charge. Installation is typically quick and easy.  

“We’re honored to partner with Amazon Key for Business and look forward to helping our clients operate more efficiently by streamlining Amazon deliveries to multi-unit buildings and gated communities,” stated Matt Steele, Associa senior vice president of integrated services. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.