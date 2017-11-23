ASSYSTEM : Formalities for gaining access to the information relating to legal, financial and accounting characteristics

PUBLIC BUYBACK OFFER (THE « OFFER ») INITIATED BY

ASSYSTEM

REGARDING 6,000,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES IN VIEW OF THE REDUCTION OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL

presented by

CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB

PRESENTING BANK, GUARANTOR AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR

BNP PARIBAS SOCIETE GENERALE

PRESENTING BANK AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR PRESENTING BANK AND FINANCIAL ADVISOR

and advised by

NATIXIS PARTNERS

FINANCIAL ADVISOR

PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING FORMALITIES FOR GAINING ACCESS TO THE INFORMATION RELATING TO ASSYSTEM’S LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS

OFFER PRICE : €37.50 PER SHARE

OFFER TERM : 21 CALENDAR DAYS

This press release has been prepared by Assystem and published pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-28 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority, hereinafter the “AMF“).

Important notice At the Assystem extraordinary shareholders’ meeting dated November 22, 2017, Assystem’s shareholders passed the resolution necessary for the reduction of the share capital of the company via a public buyback and cancellation of shares.

The AMF, pursuant to the terms of Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and to the terms of Article 231-23 of its general regulations, and in application of its statement of compliance concerning the Offer dated October 31, 2017, granted visa n° 17-570 dated October 31, 2017 to the information note relating to the Offer filed by Assystem.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF’s general regulations, the information relating to Assystem’s legal, financial and accounting characteristics in particular has been filed with the AMF on November 22, 2017 and made available to the public today, on November 23, 2017.

This information, as well as the information note relating to the Offer stamped by the AMF, are available on websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Assystem (www.assystem.com), and can be obtained free of charge from:

– Assystem: 70 Boulevard de Courcelles, 75017 Paris ; and

– Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank: 12 Place des États Unis, 92120 Montrouge;

– BNP Paribas: 4 rue d’Antin, 75002, Paris;

– Société Générale: CORI/COR/FRA, 75886 Paris Cedex 18.

The AMF and Euronext Paris will publish a notice indicating the conditions under which the Offer will be completed along with a detailed schedule. The Offer should run from November 24, 2017 to December 14, 2017 (inclusive).

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities, nor may it be used in connection with any such offer or solicitation, either directly or indirectly, by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be illegal or unauthorised or would require the publication of a prospectus or the completion of any other type of formalities in order to comply with the local laws and regulations. The Offer described above has not been and will not be registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and will not be open to shareholders domiciled in the United States. The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may constitute a breach of the applicable laws or regulations. Consequently, any persons in such jurisdictions in which this press release is released, published or distributed must be aware of and comply with any such laws or regulations.

Contacts

Philippe Chevallier – Chief Financial Officer – Deputy Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Tél. : 01 55 65 03 10

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn – Head of Communication

[email protected]

Tel : 06 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret – Investor Relations – Komodo

[email protected]

Tél. : 06 83 28 04 15

