Reports Second Quarter Revenues of $30.4 Million, Up 50% from Prior Year

Raises 2023 Financial Targets and Guidance

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “our”, “Asure” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $30.4 million, up 50% from prior-year second quarter

Recurring revenue of $23.0 million, up 21% from prior-year second quarter

Net loss of $3.8 million, a $2.1 million improvement from prior-year second quarter

EBITDA (1) of $3.3 million, up $3.4 million from prior-year second quarter

of $3.3 million, up $3.4 million from prior-year second quarter Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $6.1 million, up $5.5 million from prior-year second quarter

of $6.1 million, up $5.5 million from prior-year second quarter Gross profit of $22.0 million, up 80% from prior-year second quarter

Non-GAAP(1) gross profit of $23.4 million (margin of 77%) versus $13.4 million and 66% in prior-year second quarter

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $63.5 million, up 42% from prior-year first half

Recurring revenue of $50.9 million, up 21% from prior-year first half

Net loss of $3.4 million, a $5.5 million improvement from prior-year first half

EBITDA (1) of $10.2 million, up $7.7 million from prior-year first half

of $10.2 million, up $7.7 million from prior-year first half Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $14.3 million, up $10.3 million from prior-year first half

of $14.3 million, up $10.3 million from prior-year first half Gross profit of $46.4 million, up 67% from prior-year first half

Non-GAAP(1) gross profit of $49.1 million (margin of 77%) versus $30.1 million and 67% in prior-year first half

Recent Business Highlights

Announced a new 401k product bundled with Secure Act 2.0 tax credits. Asure will white-label Vestwell’s 401k platform and process the associated tax credits on behalf of its clients. The combined offering will help small businesses compete for talent with larger firms, comply with an increasing number of state mandates requiring employers to provide retirement benefits, and maximize tax credits leading to increased use of Asure’s payroll, retirement, and HR Compliance services.

Partnered with Amazon Web Services’ (“AWS”) Application Modernization Lab, an exclusive group comprised of 10 – 12 of AWS’ most innovative customers, to enhance its HCM SaaS (“Software as a Service”) offerings with advancements like cloud optimization to deliver premium agility and speed to market. Modernization will include advancements in cloud optimization and artificial intelligence (“AI”) that deliver enhanced performance, scalability and security to our HCM solutions.

Released impact study of human resources (“HR”) best practices for small businesses in 2023 our new ‘HR Benchmark Survey and Report.’ This report summarizes survey results from over 2,000 businesses and serves as a playbook on how to apply best practices across eight areas of HR. The findings demonstrate that attracting, developing, and retaining talent mark the most significant difference between “down year” and “fast growth” companies.

Added to the Russell 3000 Index as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes in June. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

Management Commentary

“We delivered a historic performance for our Company in the second quarter with 50% organic growth in revenues and robust gains in operating margins, both of which are the primary result of technology enhancements and targeted sales efforts in our small business HCM and Enterprise Tax businesses,” said Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel. “We are building on our strong momentum by advancing our technology through leading partnerships and integrating artificial intelligence to enhance our solutions. Technological evolution and regulatory change present tremendous opportunities for small businesses to grow and improve their operations, and Asure is committed to capturing these benefits for them.

“Our continued investments in product development are enabling our small business customers to better leverage our expertise while our enterprise clients access new tools to move money and manage increasingly complex tax laws more effectively. With further adoption of these capabilities, we are driving success in our HR compliance and Asure Marketplace™ offerings. In May, we released a new HR Benchmark Survey and Report that lays out best practices for small businesses, which we believe provides a clear roadmap for growth that our customers can leverage as they look to expand their operations. Going forward, we will continue to provide innovative HCM solutions that help small businesses thrive, HCM providers grow their base, and large enterprises streamline tax compliance.”

Asure Increases 2023 Guidance Ranges; Introduces Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023 based on first half results and recent business trends. This guidance is offered with the knowledge that there is a high level of economic uncertainty in 2023 due to recent inflationary trends and the potential for a recession of unknown severity.

Updated Guidance for 2023

Guidance Range FY-2023 Q3-2023 Revenue $ 118.0M – 120.0M $ 26.0M – 27.0M Adjusted EBITDA(1) 19% – 20% $ 3.5M – 4.5M

Previous Guidance for 2023

Guidance Range FY-2023 Revenue $ 111.0M – 113.0M Adjusted EBITDA(1) 17% – 18%

Management uses GAAP, non-GAAP and adjusted measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company’s performance. The primary purpose of using non-GAAP and adjusted measures are to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the Company’s results in the same way management does.

Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosures with non-GAAP and adjusted disclosures provides investors with a more complete view of the Company’s operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company’s business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating adjusted financial measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP and adjusted information can allow for a comparison of the Company’s relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP and adjusted operating results.

Management has not provided a reconciliation of guidance of GAAP to non-GAAP or adjusted disclosures because management is unable to predict the nature and materiality of non-recurring expenses without unreasonable effort.

Management’s projections are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions about the Company’s business, and the industry and the markets in which it operates; there are known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with these projections. There can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ from the guidance set forth above. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its 2023 earnings guidance, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the “Use of Forward-Looking Statements” disclosures on page 5 of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Asure management will host a conference call Monday, August 7, 2023 at 3:30 pm Central (at 4:30 pm Eastern). Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence will participate in the conference call followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Analysts may participate on the conference call by dialing 877-407-9219 or 201-689-8852.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management suite, named AsureHCM™, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software and Asure Marketplace as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release includes information about non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP and adjusted financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP and adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP and adjusted financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables set forth in this release and are subject to reclassifications to conform to current period presentations.

Non-GAAP gross profit differs from gross profit in that it excludes amortization, share-based compensation, and one-time items.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense differs from sales and marketing expense in that it excludes share-based compensation and one-time items.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense differs from general and administrative expense in that it excludes share-based compensation and one-time items.

Non-GAAP research and development expense differs from research and development expense in that it excludes share-based compensation and one-time items.

EBITDA differs from net income (loss) in that it excludes items such as interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Asure is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA differs from EBITDA in that it excludes share-based compensation, other income (expense), net and one-time expenses. Asure is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

All adjusted and non-GAAP measures presented as “margin” are computed by dividing the applicable adjusted financial measure by total revenue.

Specifically, as applicable to the respective financial measure, management is adjusting for the following items when calculating non-GAAP and adjusted financial measures as applicable for the periods presented. No additional adjustments have been made for potential income tax effects of the adjustments based on the Company’s current and anticipated de minimis effective federal tax rate, resulting from the Company’s continued losses for federal tax purposes and its tax net operating loss balances.

Share-Based Compensation Expenses. The Company’s compensation strategy includes the use of share-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, share-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Depreciation. The Company excludes depreciation of fixed assets. Also included in the expense is the depreciation of capitalized software costs.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. The Company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Interest Expense, Net. The Company excludes accrued interest expense, the amortization of debt discounts and deferred financing costs.

Income Taxes. The Company excludes income taxes, both at the federal and state levels.

One-Time Expenses. The Company’s adjusted financial measures exclude the following costs to normalize comparable reporting periods, as these are generally non-recurring expenses that do not reflect the ongoing operational results. These items are typically not budgeted and are infrequent and unusual in nature.

Settlements, Penalties and Interest. The Company excludes legal settlements, including separation agreements, penalties and interest that are generally one-time in nature and not reflective of the operational results of the business.

Acquisition and Transaction Related Costs. The Company excludes these expenses as they are transaction costs and expenses that are generally one-time in nature and not reflective of the underlying operational results of our business. Examples of these types of expenses include legal, accounting, regulatory, other consulting services, severance and other employee costs.

Other non-recurring Expenses. The Company excludes these as they are generally non-recurring items that are not reflective of the underlying operational results of the business and are generally not anticipated to recur. Some examples of these types of expenses, historically, have included write-offs or impairments of assets, demolition of office space and cybersecurity consultants.

Other (Expense) Income, Net. The Company’s adjusted financial measures exclude Other (Expense) Income, Net because it includes items that are not reflective of the underlying operational results of the business, such as loan forgiveness, adjustments to contingent liabilities and credits earned as part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our financial results, which may include expected or projected U.S GAAP and non-U.S. GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including, by way of example, revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, deferred revenue growth, expected revenue run rate, bookings, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of debt discount and shares outstanding and the provision of 2023 financial guidance. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, over many of which we have no control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include—but are not limited to—risks associated with breaches of the Company’s security measures; risks associated with the Company’s rate of growth and anticipated revenue run rate, including impact of the current environment; interruptions to supply chains and extended shut down of businesses; political unrest, including the current issues between Russia and Ukraine; reductions in employment and an increase in business failures, specifically among our clients; the Company’s ability to convert deferred revenue and unbilled deferred revenue into revenue and cash flow, and ability to maintain continued growth of deferred revenue and unbilled deferred revenue; possible fluctuations in the Company’s financial and operating results; the expiration of major revenue streams such as Earned Retention Tax Credits; regulatory pressures on economic relief enacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that change or cause different interpretations with respect to eligibility for such programs; privacy concerns and laws and other regulations may limit the effectiveness of our applications; factors affecting the Company’s term loan; domestic and international regulatory developments, including changes to or applicability to our business of privacy and data securities laws, money transmitter laws and anti-money laundering laws; the financial and other impact of any previous and future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to continue to release, gain customer acceptance of and provide support for new and improved versions of the Company’s services; successful customer deployment and utilization of the Company’s existing and future services; technological developments; the nature of the Company’s business model; interest rates; competition; various financial aspects of the Company’s subscription model; impairment of intangible assets; restrictive debt covenants; interruptions or delays in the Company’s services or the Company’s Web hosting; access to additional capital; the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees and manage the Company’s growth; litigation and any related claims, negotiations and settlements, including with respect to intellectual property matters or industry-specific regulations; volatility and weakness in bank and capital markets; factors affecting the Company’s deferred tax assets and ability to value and utilize them; volatility and low trading volume of our common stock; collection of receivables; and general developments in the economy, financial markets, credit markets and the impact of current and future accounting pronouncements and other financial reporting standards. Please review the Company’s risk factors in its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023.​

The forward-looking statements, including the financial guidance and 2023 outlook, contained in this press release represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

(1)This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined on page 3 of this press release. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most applicable GAAP measure begins on page 11 of this release.

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,613 $ 17,010 Accounts receivable, net 16,629 12,123 Inventory 134 251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,960 10,304 Total current assets before funds held for clients 42,336 39,688 Funds held for clients 186,517 203,588 Total current assets 228,853 243,276 Property and equipment, net 12,588 11,439 Goodwill 86,011 86,011 Intangible assets, net 60,635 66,594 Operating lease assets, net 5,898 7,065 Other assets, net 7,033 5,523 Total assets $ 401,018 $ 419,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable $ 6,557 $ 4,106 Accounts payable 1,365 2,194 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,826 5,791 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,525 1,860 Other accrued liabilities 6,542 3,728 Contingent purchase consideration 2,299 2,955 Deferred revenue 3,293 8,461 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 26,407 29,095 Client fund obligations 188,863 206,088 Total current liabilities 215,270 235,183 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 1,334 788 Deferred tax liability 1,589 1,503 Notes payable, net of current portion 30,226 30,795 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,631 6,459 Other liabilities 154 114 Total long-term liabilities 38,934 39,659 Total liabilities 254,204 274,842 Commitments Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 211 206 Treasury stock at cost (5,017 ) (5,017 ) Additional paid-in capital 438,767 433,586 Accumulated deficit (284,652 ) (281,226 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,495 ) (2,483 ) Total stockholders’ equity 146,814 145,066 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 401,018 $ 419,908

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Recurring $ 22,960 $ 19,014 $ 50,916 $ 42,018 Professional services, hardware and other 7,460 1,286 12,568 2,615 Total revenue 30,420 20,300 63,484 44,633 Cost of Sales 8,402 8,039 17,066 16,908 Gross profit 22,018 12,261 46,418 27,725 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,515 4,589 15,715 9,486 General and administrative 10,336 8,696 20,292 16,181 Research and development 1,325 1,472 3,304 3,293 Amortization of intangible assets 3,294 3,352 6,596 6,784 Total operating expenses 23,470 18,109 45,907 35,744 (Loss) Income from operations (1,452 ) (5,848 ) 511 (8,019 ) Interest expense, net (1,593 ) (1,085 ) (3,538 ) (1,901 ) Other (expense) income, net (93 ) 1,147 (9 ) 1,147 Loss from operations before income taxes (3,138 ) (5,786 ) (3,036 ) (8,773 ) Income tax expense 627 74 390 104 Net loss (3,765 ) (5,860 ) (3,426 ) (8,877 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on marketable securities (493 ) (496 ) (12 ) (1,559 ) Comprehensive loss $ (4,258 ) $ (6,356 ) $ (3,438 ) $ (10,436 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares Basic 20,651 20,106 20,500 20,067 Diluted 20,651 20,106 20,500 20,067

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,426 ) $ (8,877 ) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 9,675 9,363 Amortization of operating lease assets 775 868 Amortization of debt financing costs and discount 355 345 Non-cash interest expense 1,431 — Net amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (31 ) 205 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,873 198 (Recovery of) provision for deferred income taxes 86 75 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (180 ) Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities (1,024 ) (406 ) Share-based compensation 2,919 1,544 Loss (gain) on disposals of fixed assets 92 1 Change in fair value of contingent purchase consideration (69 ) (955 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,379 ) (627 ) Inventory 118 (51 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,520 3,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets 189 (997 ) Accounts payable (830 ) 280 Accrued expenses and other long-term obligations 928 2,099 Operating lease liabilities (485 ) 85 Deferred revenue (4,621 ) 621 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,096 7,481 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of intangible asset — (2,039 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,020 ) (306 ) Software capitalization costs (3,301 ) (1,805 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (18,885 ) (19,870 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 5,940 2,450 Net cash used in investing activities (17,266 ) (21,570 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of notes payable (643 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,266 192 Net change in client fund obligations (17,225 ) (32,716 ) Net cash provided by in financing activities (15,602 ) (32,524 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (26,772 ) (46,613 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 164,042 198,743 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 137,270 $ 152,130

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,613 $ 14,594 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for clients 115,657 137,536 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 137,270 $ 152,130 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,119 $ 1,435 Cash paid for income taxes $ 466 $ 175 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Notes payable issued for acquisitions $ — $ 411

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Revenue(1) $ 30,420 $ 33,064 $ 29,292 $ 21,903 $ 20,300 $ 24,333 $ 21,113 $ 17,981 Gross Profit to non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross Profit $ 22,018 $ 24,400 $ 21,139 $ 13,647 $ 12,261 $ 15,464 $ 13,259 $ 10,868 Gross Margin 72.4 % 73.8 % 72.2 % 62.3 % 60.4 % 63.6 % 62.8 % 60.4 % Share-based Compensation 46 31 34 38 35 36 46 45 Depreciation 1,309 1,009 871 860 815 857 685 710 Amortization – intangibles 50 268 298 296 296 296 354 379 One-time expenses Settlements, penalties & interest — 4 3 38 — 1 — 2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 23,423 $ 25,712 $ 22,345 $ 14,879 $ 13,407 $ 16,654 $ 14,344 $ 12,004 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 77.0 % 77.8 % 76.3 % 67.9 % 66.0 % 68.4 % 67.9 % 66.8 % Sales and Marketing Expense to non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Sales and Marketing Expense $ 8,515 $ 7,200 $ 6,022 $ 4,752 $ 4,589 $ 4,897 $ 4,318 $ 3,897 Share-based Compensation 149 124 93 90 64 64 268 220 One-time expenses Settlements, penalties & interest 4 11 — — 14 — — — Other non-recurring expenses 180 — — — — — — — Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense $ 8,182 $ 7,065 $ 5,929 $ 4,662 $ 4,511 $ 4,833 $ 4,050 $ 3,677 General and Administrative Expense to non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense General and Administrative Expense $ 10,336 $ 9,956 $ 9,720 $ 8,023 $ 8,696 $ 7,485 $ 7,396 $ 7,005 Share-based Compensation 1,298 1,142 641 590 615 575 468 484 Depreciation 234 210 168 149 154 170 161 159 One-time expenses Settlements, penalties & interest 432 102 34 15 283 59 93 369 Acquisition and transaction costs — — — — 638 — 34 151 Other non-recurring expenses 453 — — — 58 49 63 75 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 7,919 $ 8,502 $ 8,877 $ 7,269 $ 6,948 $ 6,632 $ 6,577 $ 5,767 Research and Development Expense to non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Research and Development Expense $ 1,325 $ 1,979 $ 1,627 $ 1,230 $ 1,472 $ 1,821 $ 1,438 $ 1,505 Share-based Compensation 89 40 70 80 100 54 39 35 Depreciation — — — — — — — 3 One-time expenses Settlements, penalties & interest — — 25 3 — — — — Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense $ 1,236 $ 1,939 $ 1,532 $ 1,147 $ 1,372 $ 1,767 $ 1,399 $ 1,467

(1)Note that first quarters are seasonally strong as recurring year-end W2/ACA revenue is recognized in this period.

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES (cont.)

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Q2-22 Q1-22 Q4-21 Q3-21 Revenue(1) $ 30,420 $ 33,064 $ 29,292 $ 21,903 $ 20,300 $ 24,333 $ 21,113 $ 17,981 GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (3,765 ) $ 339 $ (1,056 ) $ (4,533 ) $ (5,860 ) $ (3,017 ) $ (4,301 ) $ 5,328 Interest expense, net 1,593 1,944 1,429 1,122 1,068 816 1,061 530 Income taxes 627 (237 ) (94 ) 102 74 30 139 260 Depreciation 1,542 1,219 1,039 1,009 969 1,027 846 872 Amortization – intangibles 3,343 3,570 3,648 3,646 3,649 3,729 3,711 2,912 EBITDA $ 3,340 $ 6,835 $ 4,966 $ 1,346 $ (100 ) $ 2,585 $ 1,456 $ 9,902 EBITDA Margin 11.0 % 20.7 % 17.0 % 6.1 % (0.5 )% 10.6 % 6.9 % 55.1 % Share-based Compensation 1,582 1,337 838 798 814 729 821 784 One Time Expenses Settlements, penalties & interest 436 117 62 56 297 60 93 371 Acquisition and transaction costs — — — — 638 — 34 151 Other non-recurring expenses 633 — — — 58 49 63 75 Other (income) expense, net 93 (83 ) 139 (399 ) (1,130 ) — (150 ) (10,191 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,084 $ 8,206 $ 6,005 $ 1,801 $ 577 $ 3,423 $ 2,317 $ 1,092 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.0 % 24.8 % 20.5 % 8.2 % 2.8 % 14.1 % 11.0 % 6.1 %

(1)Note that first quarters are seasonally strong as recurring year-end W2/ACA revenue is recognized in this period.

