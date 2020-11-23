Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Audrain Motorsport Announces the Launch of LinkageMag.com

Audrain Motorsport Announces the Launch of LinkageMag.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Linkage, a new quarterly magazine geared for the automotive life, has launched LinkageMag.com, an online counterpart to the new magazine.

Newport, Rhode Island, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linkages inaugural issue, Summer Lost and Found, currently in worldwide distribution, is a deep, thick, glossy dive into the experiences, opinions and values in the automotive life. Linkage subscribers will enjoy a printed magazine every three months — and complete access to exclusive additional content — on LinkageMag.com.

 

LinkageMag.com is a daily must-visit site for current — and future — Linkage subscribers. LinkageMag.com is a portal to the digital edition of Linkage, but it is more than that. Visitors will find a daily news feed that keeps subscribers informed on what’s happening — right now — in the automotive world. Our blogs are updated several times a week. Our extensive library of automotive videos — many featuring Donald Osborne and Jay Leno — is also on LinkageMag.com.

 

“I welcome any opportunity to connect better with the people around the world who share a true passion for all things automotive,” stated CEO, Donald Osborne. “LinkageMag.com will help to make those connections easier and stronger.”

 

LinkageMag.com is the daily edition of Linkage magazine,” said Executive Editor, Chester Allen. “LinkageMag.com will have new, exclusive content each weekday, and it will become the place to go for every person who loves cars and the car life.”

 

Wonder what happened in the car auction world overnight? Click LinkageMag.com

 

Want to know the latest news from concours, car tours and other events? Click LinkageMag.com

 

What about racing, new cars, rallies and the huge, interesting world of car restoration, car shows and concours? Click LinkageMag.com

 

LinkageMag.com also offers several regularly updated blogs — at least twice a week.

 

LinkageMag.com is in development of a free, online reader forum, where car people from all over the planet can gather to share their opinions on cars, car news and car events. Take a break from work and join LinkageMag.com!

 

Audrain’s Linkage is where the connections and functions of an automotive life come together to celebrate the passion that drives us all. 

 

Information on Linkage and LinkageMag.com can be found on LinkageMag.com and Linkage YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment

  • AMS Oval 
CONTACT: Katelyn McSherry
Audrain Motorsport
401-856-4234
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.