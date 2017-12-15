Aurelius Increases Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX.V:AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) is pleased to announce that is has increased the size of its previously announced private placement to $3.12 million.

Pursuant to an amended agreement, Sprott Capital Partners and Clarus Securities (the “Co-Lead Agents”) on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together, the “Agents”) will sell by way of a private placement common share units (“Common Share Units”) at a price of $0.08 per Common Share Unit and flow-through share units (“Flow-Through Share Units”) at a price of $0.09 per Flow-Through Share Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3.12 million.

Each Common Share Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share warrant (“Common Share Warrant”). Each Flow-Through Share Unit shall consist of one flow-through share of the Company and one Common Share Warrant. Each Common Share Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years following the closing of the Offering (the “Common Share Warrant Expiry Date”).

A maximum of 39 million units are issuable under the Offering, which assumes that the maximum gross proceeds are raised through the issuance of Common Share Units only.

In connection with the Offering, the Company shall pay to the Agents, a cash fee equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. As additional consideration for the services of the Agents, the Company agrees to grant to the Agents compensation options entitling the Agents to subscribe for that number of Units equal to 8.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Securities sold under the Offering (at the respective Flow-Through Units and Unit prices).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for the upcoming field programs and general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued will be subject to a standard four month hold period.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a premier gold exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific northern Abitibi Gold belt in Ontario, Canada. The company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aurelius within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the anticipated amount and closing of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aurelius' public filings under Aurelius Minerals Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Aurelius has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aurelius disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.