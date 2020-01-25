Australia confirms four cases of coronavirus, expects more cases

Australia confirmed its first four cases of the new coronavirus in two different cities on Saturday, with the country’s chief health official saying he expected more cases as Australia was a popular destination for Chinese tourists.
