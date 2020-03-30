Axcient Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs are Highlighted

DENVER, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it is being recognized by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our Channel Partner Program,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “As a 100% channel company, we created our program to help our partners get what they need, including support escalation, billing, sales enablement, campaign support, and MDF. We are committed to our partners, and we are proud to help accelerate their success.”

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Axcient stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg .

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

