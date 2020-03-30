Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Axcient Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Axcient Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

The IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs are Highlighted

DENVER, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axcient, a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our Channel Partner Program,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “As a 100% channel company, we created our program to help our partners get what they need, including support escalation, billing, sales enablement, campaign support, and MDF. We are committed to our partners, and we are proud to help accelerate their success.”

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Axcient stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.

“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”

The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit, BRC, CloudFinder, Anchor, Fusion, and the Axcient Cloud—enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.