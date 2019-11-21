Breaking News
Home / Top News / BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES OCTOBER 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

BEER INSTITUTE RELEASES OCTOBER 2019 DOMESTIC TAX PAID ESTIMATE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Washington DC,, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2019:

The October 2019 estimate is 13,110,000 barrels, a decrease of 4.3% vs. October 2018 removals of 13,692,976. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,132,174 12,398,000 2.2% 265,826
February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874
March 14,664,428 14,370,000 -2.0% -294,428
April 14,126,669 14,200,000 0.5% 73,331
May 15,268,002 15,176,000 -0.6% -92,002
June 16,510,927 15,671,000 -5.1% -839,927
July 15,158,829 14,820,000 -2.2% -338,829
August 15,299,920 14,324,000 -6.4% -975,920
September 14,153,515 14,386,000 1.6% 232,485
October 13,692,976 13,110,000 -4.3% -582,976
YTD 142,276,314 139,653,000 -1.8% -2,623,314

 

###

 

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

CONTACT: Daniel Roth
Beer Institute
2027372337
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.