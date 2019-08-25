Beneath show of bonhomie, rifts emerge between Trump and Western allies at G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that he was getting along well with leaders at a G7 summit in France, but rifts emerged with his Western allies on issues ranging from his trade war with China to Iran, North Korea and Russia.
