Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 415-226-5361. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

