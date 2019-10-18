Biden expands edge in U.S. Democratic nomination race: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden expanded his lead over more than a dozen other candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination this month as Congress looked into allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump tried to pressure a foreign leader to investigate him, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday.
