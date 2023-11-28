Avenger Field Book Avenger Field, created by Kimberley Kates with co-creators, Catherine Taylor and Sandro Monetti

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is pleased to announce that its acclaimed World War II book, “Avenger Field,” has garnered international recognition through its collaboration with a leading publisher specializing in military history narratives, Monroe Publications.

Monroe Publications will strategically promote this captivating narrative chronicling America’s Women Airforce Service Pilots to a global audience, including museums, air shows, bookstores, online enthusiasts, and history enthusiasts, complementing their prestigious portfolio of titles.

This exciting partnership has already yielded impressive results, with “Avenger Field” now available for purchase at America’s National Museum for the Pacific War, a renowned Texas landmark recognized as one of the nation’s premier war museums.

In January, the book will make its debut at a prominent Florida air show and conference, marking the inaugural event in a series of international showcases throughout 2024. These events will shine a well-deserved spotlight on the riveting account of these unsung aviation legends.

“Avenger Field,” based on the true adventures of America’s female pilots during WWII, originated as a screenplay developed by BSEG’s in-house team, serving as the opening episode in a proposed TV series. Following its accolades as one of the most exceptional screenplays in recent years by the esteemed script assessment service, We Screenplay, it was subsequently transformed into a paperback book through Big Screen’s direct publishing partnership with Amazon.

The book’s continued acclaim, crafted by the talented team at Big Screen—Kimberley Kates, Catherine Taylor, and Sandro Monetti—has paved the way for this promising new chapter.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are deeply honored that our company’s inaugural publishing venture has received such a warm reception. The narrative of these remarkable women continues to captivate a growing and appreciative audience each day.”

Order Avenger Field here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4MJ5D8Z?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_dp_W7MER0XHR6ZTJ5T6KXKA

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens. BSEG strives to entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences worldwide.

