Bimbo Bakeries USA Announces Multi-Site Energy Conservation Plan Through Partnership with GreenStruxure

Company becomes one of the first to announce concrete actions to meet sustainability commitments

Six California bakeries chosen as initial sites, bringing on-site, zero carbon, resilient, digital energy to help meet the company’s sustainability objectives

GreenStruxure, backed by strong partner Schneider Electric, will design, build, own, operate and maintain the renewable energy microgrid systems at all sites

On-site microgrid systems will deliver about 25% carbon reduction and 25% of the electricity needs for the sites

HORSHAM, Pa., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bimbo Bakeries USA , Inc. announced today that it is entering into an Energy Services Agreement with GreenStruxure to design, build, own, operate and maintain on-site renewable energy microgrids comprised of solar arrays coupled with battery storage. Bimbo Bakeries USA receives the outcomes from the system’s performance – zero carbon energy, peak demand management and optimized use of energy from the grid and its on-site system. GreenStruxure also gives Bimbo Bakeries USA full transparency on the portfolio’s performance through its best-in-class digital platform.

“Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA are committed to Net Zero Carbon by 2050,” said Chris Wolfe, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability. “These onsite microgrids represent a key component to our diversified strategy.”

“Bimbo Bakeries USA’s actions have made it very clear that they are going to lead the market when it comes to sustainability,” said GreenStruxure CEO Jose Lorenzo. “On-site energy systems are Bimbo Bakeries USA’s best option to decarbonize and fulfill their long-term sustainability targets with optimized cost. We launched GreenStruxure to work with companies like Bimbo Bakeries USA to bring our no hassle, modular, standardized approach to these facilities and more in the U.S.”

The six California bakeries – Montebello, Placentia, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, South San Francisco, and Sacramento – were chosen based on their energy intensity, increasing utility electricity costs and highest decarbonization impact.

“In California, the combination of rising utility rates, and an incentive rich atmosphere for renewable energy, allows these projects to be not only profitable, but also improve the communities where we live and work,” said Kevin Yavari, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Senior Regional Manager of Environmental Sustainability for the western U.S. The companies are also working on additional sites for future deployment.

In addition to being a RE100 member, Bimbo Bakeries USA is also an EPA Green Power Partner and has been recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for four consecutive years. In 2020, the company’s bakeries in Escondido, CA and Denver, CO were awarded Food Processing Magazine’s “Green Plant of the Year” and “The Colorado Environmental Leadership Award,” respectively.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, BBU, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, BBU®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas’®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About GreenStruxure

GreenStruxure is your new energy supply, delivering on-site, zero carbon, digital, cost-effective, resilient energy for commercial and industrial buildings in the U.S. They are leading a new category of EaaS companies, focusing on renewable energy microgrids and advanced digital services to help customers meet their business/sustainability goals. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint and take control of your energy, GreenStruxure, backed by our strategic partners Schneider Electric and ClearGen, a Blackstone company, is ready to work with you every step of the way. For more information, go to www.greenstruxure.com.

