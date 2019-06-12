Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ: MDSO) on Behalf of Medidata Shareholders and Encourages Medidata Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ: MDSO) on behalf of Medidata shareholders concerning the proposed merger with Dassault Systèmes (Other OTC: DASTY).

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on June 12, 2019 and valued at $5.8 billion, Medidata shareholders will receive $92.50 for each share of Medidata common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Medidata and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

