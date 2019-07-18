Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, PriceSmart, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., PriceSmart, Inc., RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and Livent Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Class Period: May 23, 2018 to August 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Floor & Decor’s business and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that each of the statements in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC regarding the current financial condition of the company were materially false and misleading.  The complaint alleges that prior to the May 24 Secondary Offering, defendants knew, but failed to disclose, that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.  As a result of this adverse information being withheld from the market, the price of the company’s stock was artificially inflated during the Class Period, allowing company insiders to sell more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including the shares sold in the May 24 Secondary Offering, for proceeds of more than $466 million.

To learn more about the Floor & Decor class action go to: http://bespc.com/fnd-2

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the PriceSmart class action go to: https://bespc.com/pricesmart/

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 to May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the company; (3) as a result of investigations into the company’s governance, the company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

For more information on the RCI Hospitality Holdings class action go to: https://bespc.com/rick/

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: October 7, 2018 to May 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”) or Securities pursuant to and/or traceable to the Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about October 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the company’s existing contracts; (4) the company’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Livent class action go to: http://www.bespc.com/lthm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

