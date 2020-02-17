BrainStorm’s Chief Operating Officer to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of autologous cellular therapies for highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, announced that Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will provide a clinical update on the Company’s ALS and MS trials and present insights on the future growth strategy of BrainStorm at the Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference, taking place February 16-18, 2020 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

BrainStorm has a fully enrolled 200-patient Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating repeat intrathecal administration of NurOwn® cellular therapeutic (autologous MSC-NTF cells) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In late October 2019, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) completed the second planned interim safety analysis for the first 106 patients who received repeat dosing of NurOwn in the Phase 3 ALS trial.

Additionally, BrainStorm is enrolling patients in an investigational Phase 2 clinical trial of NurOwn for progressive MS, a disease with enormous unmet medical need.

Presentation Details:

Title:   BrainStorm Corporate Update for Current and Future Investors
Presenter:    Ralph Kern M.D., CMO, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics 
Date:   Monday, February 17, 2020
Time:    12:00 PM Eastern Time

Click Here For the Webcast of Brainstorm’s Presentation

** The video webcast will be available starting February 18, 2020 for 90 days **

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.   
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® Cellular Therapeutic Technology Platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement as well as through its own patents, patent applications and proprietary know-how. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. Brainstorm has fully enrolled the Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a BLA filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. Brainstorm received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multi-center trial of repeat intrathecal dosing of MSC-NTF cells in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (NCT03799718) in December 2018 and has been enrolling clinical trial participants since March 2019. For more information, visit the company’s website.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Safe-Harbor Statement        

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future clinical trial enrollment and data, constitute “forward-looking statements” and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, BrainStorm’s need to raise additional capital, BrainStorm’s ability to continue as a going concern, regulatory approval of BrainStorm’s NurOwn® treatment candidate, the success of BrainStorm’s product development programs and research, regulatory and personnel issues, development of a global market for our services, the ability to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials, the ability to generate significant revenue, the ability of BrainStorm’s NurOwn® treatment candidate to achieve broad acceptance as a treatment option for ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases, BrainStorm’s ability to manufacture and commercialize the NurOwn® treatment candidate, obtaining patents that provide meaningful protection, competition and market developments, BrainStorm’s ability to protect our intellectual property from infringement by third parties, heath reform legislation, demand for our services, currency exchange rates and product liability claims and litigation,; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm’s forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS
Corporate
Uri Yablonka 
Chief Business Officer 
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 
Phone: 646-666-3188 
[email protected]

Media:
Sean Leous
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.646.677.1839
[email protected]

Or

Katie Gallagher | Account Director, PR and Marketing
LaVoieHealthScience Strategic Communications
O: 617-374-8800 x109
M: 617-792-3937
[email protected]

 

