Are employers using strategies that work? Do leaders and employees have the competencies to drive DE&I success?

Boca Raton, FL, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on March 28 to understand whether employers are poised to make substantive progress in their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

“Realizing business impact from DE&I is difficult unless employers build a culture in which all employees feel valued and included and have equal opportunity to do meaningful work, learn, grow and thrive in the organization. This requires a strategic, organization-wide approach,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/TSLDJYT.

Respondents will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group report, High-Performance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: A Framework for Success.

“While interest has been high in improving DE&I, many organizations take a programmatic approach rather than a strategic, comprehensive one that gradually improves the culture over time and drives business impact,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “This research asks respondents to indicate the specific strategies they are using and the competencies present in their organization that can drive DE&I success. This will enable us to understand what is working, what’s not and provide strategies for improvement.”

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to creating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.

