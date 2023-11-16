Renowned for his accurate market predictions for nearly three decades, Brian Buffini, the chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, will share insights about the state of the real estate market and what agents need to do to succeed in 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brian Buffini, the chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, will reveal what the future holds for the housing market — and what real estate agents and business owners need to do to succeed — with his Bold Predictions 2024: Real Estate Market Outlook broadcast. The free broadcast will be held on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

During the broadcast attendees will hear:

The Real State of the Market – Buffini will cut through the negative media headlines and share fact-based research and analysis regarding what is really happening in real estate now and what’s in store for 2024.

The State of the Industry – Dr. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS®, will provide insights gleaned from his perspective as a longtime respected industry expert.

Do It N.O.W. – Buffini will offer a glimpse into a new proprietary campaign that will help real estate professionals 1) eliminate the chaos; 2) gain more listings; and 3) win market share.

He will also reveal there are 10 top reasons people want to move and how that can impact how agents use that data to increase their listings.

“There will be a pent-up demand for buyers and sellers in the next two years,” Buffini said. “With that in mind, our entire company has been focused on creating a powerful new campaign packed with the tools and resources our clients can use to create strong, resilient businesses. This is going to change the game!”

For more than 26 years, Buffini has analyzed and predicted the state of the market by leaning into his years of experience and connections to some of the industry’s top thought-leaders. During that time, he has successfully predicted many events, including the 2008 Great Recession, the housing shortage and the past two years’ mortgage rate increases.

This can’t-miss broadcast is not just for real estate professionals but also for anyone who may be interested in buying or selling a home.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin and emigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers tips, tools and training for business and life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal bestselling author with his most recent book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dr. Lawrence Yun

Lawrence Yun is a Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at the National Association of REALTORS(R) (NAR), where he oversees the Research group. He supervises and is responsible for a wide range of research activities for the association including NAR’s Existing Home Sales statistics, Affordability Index, and Home Buyers and Sellers Profile Report. He regularly provides commentary on real estate market trends for its 1.5 million REALTORS®.

