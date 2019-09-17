Brink’s to Present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on September 24, 2019

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on September 24, 2019, at The Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:35 P.M. MST / 4:35 P.M. EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations Events section of the company’s website www.brinks.com.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

