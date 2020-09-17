California Water Service Announces $148,500 to 2020 Firefighter Grant Program Recipients

Breaking News
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced the recipients of its second annual Firefighter Grant Program, to support the needs of fire departments in the utility’s service areas.

Due to the large number of applicants in the program’s first year, the 2020 grant beneficiaries are departments that had previously applied to the program and still demonstrated financial need. As a result, Cal Water awarded a total of $148,500, again exceeding its original $60,000 estimate in grant funds.

The 2020 grants were awarded to the following departments based on need for equipment to protect the life and property of citizens or firefighters:

  • Visalia Fire Department for a long-running, battery-powered Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) fan and an extra battery
  • Stockton Fire Foundation for particulate barrier hoods
  • Northshore Fire Protection District for Jaws of Life
  • Russian River Fire Protection District for portable radios
  • King City Fire Department for wildland gear/turnouts (personal protective equipment, or PPE)
  • Bakersfield Fire Department for a utility terrain vehicle, also known as a side-by-side
  • Selma Fire Department for turnouts

“Part of our focus day in and day out is to ensure we have a safe and reliable water supply for firefighters to protect our communities in an emergency, and by supporting those who risk their own lives to protect ours through this grant program, we can further live our purpose to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “We are pleased that so many fire departments in our service areas participated in our Firefighter Grant Program and look forward to expanding the program in the coming years.”

Cal Water will host dedication ceremonies with the winning fire departments after the equipment has been purchased.

California Water Service serves approximately 2 million people through 489,600 customer connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. For more information, visit www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

