California wildfire rages toward scenic coastal communities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Reuters) – A raging wildfire pushed toward a string of California coastal cities on Sunday, prompting new evacuations as crews fought to save homes in the face of gusty winds that have fueled blazes across the state for nearly a week.
