Camfil Canada Air Filtration Experts Explain Cleaning with Bleach Is Bad for Indoor Air Quality.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Read about a Canadian study that found using bleach indoors can adversely affect health and what you can do about it.

Toronto, July 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the EPA, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) refers to  air quality within and around buildings and structures. Because indoor air pollutants can result in both short- and long-term health effects, IAQ is an important metric in protecting the health of building occupants.

Some short-term effects of indoor air pollutants include eye irritation, nose,  throat, headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. Longer-term health effects include respiratory diseases,  heart disease and cancer. Babies, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to exposure to indoor pollutants.

The Chemical Volatility of Bleach
Bleach has been commonly used as an indoor cleaning and disinfectant agent for many generations, but its chemical volatility makes it a potential health threat when used incorrectly. Bleach cleaning products contain sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), which can emit chlorine-containing compounds such as hypochlorous acid (HOCI) and chlorine gas (Cl2). These vapors can rapidly accumulate in a poorly ventilated indoor environment. 

The vapors can then interact with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from other household chemicals and personal care products, posing a significant threat to human health. The most common would be terpenes like α-pinene, which provides that familiar ‘pine fresh’ scent and limonene, which is responsible for the bright citrus scent found in so many household products. 

Read the complete study at  Camfil Clean Air Blog 

Camfil Air Filtration Experts Explain How to Improve Your Indoor Air Quality 

Opening windows may not always be the most effective way to improve your indoor air quality, especially during cold or bad weather. That is why your household or office may benefit from the use of air cleaners and air purifiers that use both high efficiency air filters to capture small particles out of the air and molecular filters to control VOCs in the air. These ventilation systems can complement your existing ventilation system and ensure a healthier living or working environment when using bleach and other cleaning products. These air cleaners and purifiers can also help reduce dust and other harmful particles that may accumulate indoors.

Camfil USA has more than 50 years of experience designing and building air filtration systems for households and office buildings. Get in touch with our USA local air filtration team to learn more about our air filter solutions today. 

