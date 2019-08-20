LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a clear message: The space that Alteryx serves, the opportunity is early, and it’s just ‘ginormous.’ There will continue to be active M&A, and Alteryx, a longtime player in the field, is keeping its powder dry, so that it can be one of the acquirers.
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.
Read: One on One Interview With Alteryx CFO Kevin Rubin
Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Driven Deliveries 2019 Shareholder Letter - August 20, 2019
- KALY – Kali-Extracts Confirms Corporate Up-To-Date Financials Scheduled For Publication This Thursday And RespRx Website Coming Friday - August 20, 2019
- Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Alteryx CFO – The market opportunity is early and ‘ginormous’ - August 20, 2019