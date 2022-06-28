Breaking News
Carahsoft Named Top Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2022 by Tenable

Company Recognized for Outstanding Public Sector Performance Management and Growth

RESTON, Va, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Top Public Sector Distributor of the Year by Tenable®, the Cyber Exposure. The 2022 Tenable Assure Partner Awards recognize selected partners and distributors who have gone above and beyond to help organizations around the world reduce their cyber risk. The awards were announced on Tenable’s 2022 Partner Awards Blog.

“We are honored to be recognized as Tenable’s Top Public Sector Distributor of the Year,” said Eric Goycochea, Director of Sales who leads the Tenable Team at Carahsoft. “We credit this award to our team’s outstanding service, lead generating marketing abilities, and fast quote turnaround times. Carahsoft looks forward to continuing to provide Tenable’s secure, transparent computing platform to the Public Sector with the support of our reseller partners.”

Carahsoft and Tenable began their partnership in 2020 and have since worked to expand Tenable’s Government presence. As a relatively new partner, Carahsoft is proud to have clearly displayed its value add from the beginning and been a proven driver of growth for Tenable. Carahsoft’s strategic partnership offered Tenable excellence in marketing programs, partner enablement, quoting support and technical competency.

In 2021, Carahsoft’s dedicated marketing team hosted 30 unique marketing events generating many qualified leads for Tenable’s solutions to reduce cyber exposure and mitigate vulnerabilities. Carahsoft’s Tenable team currently manages 15 active Federal and State contracts for Tenable and continues to support Tenable’s partners in gaining access to contracts that can further their presence in the Public Sector.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

