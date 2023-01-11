Public offering is an opportunity to invest in an innovative leader within a rapidly growing market for SaaS-based HR recruiting and retention software and services

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Careerlink Holdings, Inc. [Careerlink], a leading provider of HR recruiting, staffing and retention software and services, announced today that for the first time in its 30-year history, it intends to allow new public investment in the company under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation A+.

The Company, currently profitable and growing, will use the proceeds of this offering to accelerate organic growth nationally and drive the company’s services business. The recruiting, staffing and retention industry is highly fragmented. As part of this aggressive growth strategy, Careerlink seeks to acquire independent recruiting and staffing firms that are challenged to compete effectively without strong technology platforms.

Advised by Manhattan Street Capital, Careerlink has been qualified by the SEC to raise up to $50 million in investment capital by selling preferred stock to the general public at a price of $4 per share with a minimum investment of only $400 per investor. Starting today, interested investors can purchase shares at the Issue Price by using this link: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/Careerlink

By investing through the Regulation A+ process, potential investors get better access to shares than in a traditional IPO. Investors of any wealth level are welcome, and no accreditation is required, which allows the vast majority of investors to invest in the company at the original issue price directly from Careerlink.

Founded as an Omaha-based organization, offering jobseekers access to employment opportunities throughout the Midwest, Careerlink has rapidly become a leading omnichannel employment recruitment and retention system for HR professionals. Its integrated technology platform for recruiting, staffing and retention features proprietary software that delivers user-friendly experiences, AI-based employee retention solutions and innovative pricing that deliver a unique competitive edge, making it the platform of choice for 80% of Fortune 500 companies based in their home state.

For the past 30 years, Careerlink has specialized in assisting top employers with their hiring needs. Superior recruiting technology, comprehensive staffing services, dedicated account management, and ability to meet employers’ recruiting demands for high-quality, relevant candidates have fueled the company’s success, making them a market leader in the Midwest, and well-positioned to expand nationally.

Careerlink’s recent expansion into staffing services has proven to be an impressive growth driver for its services revenue while also raising awareness and adoption of its technology offerings. Acquiring and onboarding new staffing businesses onto the Careerlink platform enables them to enhance recruitment network effects while leveraging the advanced automation technologies available to boost placement rates and revenue.

Phil Greenwood, Careerlink’s CEO and chairman, explained that his firm is transforming the highly-fragmented recruiting industry by offering a unique suite of innovative end-to-end solutions focused on Recruiting, Staffing and Retention. Contrary to traditional models requiring a host of expenditures to multiple sources, Careerlink’s business model provides an industry-leading pricing structure that allows staffing placement fees to be offset by recruitment software subscription fees in a single-source solution.

“Companies interested in being acquired by Careerlink stand to join an organization that views the future of recruiting as a high-powered combination of recruiting technology to surface the best candidates coupled with personal service to close more placements,” stated Harold Gentry, Director of Sales. “Our CEO Phil Greenwood initiated the plan to pursue a public offering with the intention to take Careerlink forward to the next level and make it a household name in the recruiting industry. Phil’s vision will allow us to attain the key goal of continuing to innovate on the platform, increase market share both organically and through acquisition, and accelerate the company’s overall growth by adding to the Careerlink family of companies.”

“The current volatility and mobility of our job market have generated dramatic growth in the recruitment industry. Our integration of recruitment software technology and staffing expertise delivers superior results and a uniquely competitive edge that makes Careerlink favorably positioned to become a leader in our industry,” said Greenwood.

“The market dynamics are in our favor,” continued Greenwood. “Job switching and competition for talent remain high and internal HR departments continue to turn to outsourcing services. We bring a clear, competitive advantage to a fragmented industry that lacks true innovative leaders and consists of large numbers of companies operating without a competitive business model and technology solutions.”

“Careerlink has altered the industry paradigm. Our shared infrastructure cost savings and expanded solution suite provide an opportunity for both Careerlink and the companies that join us to grow,” added Greenwood.

“Regulation A+ is uniquely suited to Careerlink because the company appeals to a large audience of business owners and HR professionals, and it has a large and loyal customer base. Providing interested investors and customers with easy access to become owners of the company makes great use of the online investing process that can be used in this type of public offering,” said Rod Turner, CEO of Manhattan Street Capital.(*)

Amanda Yarborough, Careerlink’s director of staffing services, described the company’s success as the result of independent thinking and a continued focus on innovation — helping customers attract and retain talent.

“Prior to being acquired by Careerlink, we were owned by a regional Midwest nonprofit organization for a long time. While our offerings are hugely popular in the area, we have also seen significant growth throughout the country. This capital raise will enable us to expand to an even larger national audience and better exceed our customers’ expectations. Even greater performance, exceptional service and support, and quicker to market. That’s what this is all about,” stated Yarborough.

ABOUT CAREERLINK HOLDINGS, INC.

Careerlink was founded as part of an Omaha, NE-based organization to offer job seekers access to employment opportunities throughout the Midwest. It has rapidly become the U.S. leading omnichannel employment recruitment and retention system for HR professionals offering comprehensive solutions to their recruiting and retention challenges. Careerlink’s integrated platform features proprietary technology that delivers user-friendly software, AI-based employee retention solutions and programs and pricing innovations that deliver a unique competitive edge, making it the platform of choice for 80% of Fortune 500 companies in Nebraska. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit www.careerlink.com

ABOUT THE PUBLIC OFFERING

Careerlink has been a privately held company for the first 30 years of its existence primarily as part of a regionally focused nonprofit, but is now planning to welcome new public investment. Learn more at: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/Careerlink

Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933 allows mature startups and later-stage companies to use equity crowd-investing platforms to raise as much as $75M per year from both accredited and non-accredited investors worldwide and provides that their investments will be liquid to the extent that the company raising capital lists its stock on an exchange (Careerlink is not listed at this time).

Now people of any wealth level can become owners in Careerlink

The company can publicly advertise

Requires two years of audited financials

Careerlink, 1907 Harney St., Suite 160 Omaha, NE 68102 402.345.5025 www.careerlink.com

THE OFFERING MATERIALS MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/careerlink

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

(*) Manhattan Street Capital is paid fees by Careerlink and may be paid as much as $1,833M in fees on this offering so it has a significant conflict of interest.

Media Contact:

Claudio Pannunzio

Director of Public Relations

claudio@stanadler.com or (203) 243-7679