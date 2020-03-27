CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Volunteer Program For Coronavirus Response and Relief

Clinicians to help increase access to care through volunteer opportunity

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced a volunteer program available for the company’s licensed clinicians in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This initiative offers CareFirst employees, who are licensed nurses and behavioral health practitioners, the opportunity to volunteer their time, resources and expertise during this public health crisis.

Cases of COVID-19 are escalating at a rapid pace and contributing to widespread strain on healthcare provider organizations. Hospitals are reaching capacity at an alarming rate resulting in a high demand for medical professionals across the region. In response to this disruption, CareFirst’s volunteer program will offer clinicians the opportunity to volunteer their services to support direct patient care.

“In this time of need, it is vital to act with urgency to ensure people living in our communities have access to quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CareFirst’s Executive Vice President of Health Services, Stacia Cohen. “I’m proud of our associates who have decided to join others in taking action on the frontlines to fulfill this critical need of providing care. We have never experienced anything like this before, but it is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to help individuals and families access healthcare during this time of uncertainty. If we all do our part, then we can and will get through this together.”

This announcement is part of CareFirst’s ongoing philanthropic commitment to rapidly address the urgent complexities people and communities continue to face as a result of COVID-19. Earlier this month, in support of CareFirst’s not-for-profit mission, the company announced a $2 million contribution to nonprofit organizations working to provide coronavirus response and relief for communities throughout the region.

Clinical staff who participate in the volunteer service opportunity will be required to self-quarantine for 30 consecutive days prior to working onsite at CareFirst locations. CareFirst will closely monitor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on length of contagion periods, and revisit durations if needed.

CareFirst continues to work with its jurisdictions and public health authorities to alleviate barriers to care and provide support, data and expertise for the communities it serves. Visit CareFirst’s website to remain up to date on the latest information.

