Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Volunteer Program For Coronavirus Response and Relief

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Volunteer Program For Coronavirus Response and Relief

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Clinicians to help increase access to care through volunteer opportunity

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced a volunteer program available for the company’s licensed clinicians in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This initiative offers CareFirst employees, who are licensed nurses and behavioral health practitioners, the opportunity to volunteer their time, resources and expertise during this public health crisis.

Cases of COVID-19 are escalating at a rapid pace and contributing to widespread strain on healthcare provider organizations. Hospitals are reaching capacity at an alarming rate resulting in a high demand for medical professionals across the region. In response to this disruption, CareFirst’s volunteer program will offer clinicians the opportunity to volunteer their services to support direct patient care.

“In this time of need, it is vital to act with urgency to ensure people living in our communities have access to quality care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CareFirst’s Executive Vice President of Health Services, Stacia Cohen. “I’m proud of our associates who have decided to join others in taking action on the frontlines to fulfill this critical need of providing care. We have never experienced anything like this before, but it is our shared responsibility to do everything we can to help individuals and families access healthcare during this time of uncertainty. If we all do our part, then we can and will get through this together.”

This announcement is part of CareFirst’s ongoing philanthropic commitment to rapidly address the urgent complexities people and communities continue to face as a result of COVID-19. Earlier this month, in support of CareFirst’s not-for-profit mission, the company announced a $2 million contribution to nonprofit organizations working to provide coronavirus response and relief for communities throughout the region.

Clinical staff who participate in the volunteer service opportunity will be required to self-quarantine for 30 consecutive days prior to working onsite at CareFirst locations. CareFirst will closely monitor the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on length of contagion periods, and revisit durations if needed.

CareFirst continues to work with its jurisdictions and public health authorities to alleviate barriers to care and provide support, data and expertise for the communities it serves. Visit CareFirst’s website to remain up to date on the latest information.

 

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2019, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. 

###

CONTACT: Media Relations
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
1-800-914-6397
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.