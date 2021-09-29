CareSource Announces Plans to Bid to Serve Iowa’s Medicaid Population

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Nonprofit, mission-driven organization would bring innovation, expertise in complex populations and industry-leading operations to Iowa

Des Moines, IA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, is announcing its intention to submit a proposal to serve Iowans covered by Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). In May, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced its intention to release a request for proposal (RFP) to procure managed care organizations (MCOs) to provide care through the Iowa Health Link Medicaid program. The RFP is expected to be released in December 2021 with contracts being awarded in the fall of 2022. CareSource is currently working with Iowa regulators to obtain necessary approvals to serve as a managed care organization in Iowa.

Founded in Ohio, CareSource has a strong presence across the Midwest serving over 2 million members in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, in addition to Georgia. In 2022, CareSource will also begin serving members in Arkansas, specifically the state’s Medicaid members with complex behavioral health, developmental and intellectual disabilities.

 

CareSource is a recognized health care innovator and has been an industry leader in tackling critical issues around social determinants of health, which have a major impact on people’s health, well-being, and quality of life. With a unique member-centric focus, the organization has developed transformative market-tested programs that put the member first.

 

“As a nonprofit organization we focus on our members and the communities we serve instead of shareholders. This makes CareSource unique in Iowa’s current managed care environment,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “Our industry-leading social programs, complex care capabilities and core operations will result in improved quality and health outcomes for Iowa’s Medicaid population, while also providing a better experience for both members and the providers who care for them.”

In Ohio, its largest market, CareSource continues to deliver on the ideals of managed care, ranking as both the highest quality plan while also being the lowest cost to taxpayers. Additionally, CareSource is the #1 chosen plan by Medicaid members and holds member and provider customer care satisfaction ratings above 90%.

CareSource has already made a commitment to Iowans by offering the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge. This initiative will award $165,000 in grants to Iowa community-based health care nonprofits. Challenge winners will be announced in November. Additionally, CareSource has secured office space in downtown Des Moines and is in the process of hiring key leaders to support work in Iowa. Beyond Medicaid, CareSource will also seek to join the Health Insurance Exchange and provide another option for Iowans with its Marketplace plans.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit organization recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource is one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care organizations and offers a lifetime of access to care through its multi-state network of health plans, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

 

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.  

