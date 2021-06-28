Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CarLotz Kicks Off Summer, Opening Three New Hubs

CarLotz Kicks Off Summer, Opening Three New Hubs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Company expands national footprint with new hubs in California, Florida, and Illinois

Bakersfield, Clearwater, Highland Park

Bakersfield, Clearwater, Highland Park Hub Openings

Bakersfield, Clearwater, Highland Park Hub Openings

RICHMOND, Va., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has opened three new hubs across the country. The hubs, located in Bakersfield, CA, Clearwater, FL, and Highland Park, IL, further expand the company’s national footprint, bringing the total open hubs to date to 15, and underscoring its commitment to creating the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.

“Today marks a milestone for our company,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “This is our first hub opening in the Golden State of California, our third hub in Florida and our second location in Illinois,” he continued. “I am grateful to our teammates who worked with incredible determination to ensure these three hubs open in one day — all in different time zones. We look forward to welcoming guests to these new locations.”

The new hub locations are:

  • 4608 Rudnick Court in Bakersfield, CA
  • 13525 US Highway 19 in Clearwater, FL
  • 250 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, IL

The CarLotz experience provides buyers and sellers with unparalleled customer service including its one-of-a-kind consignment-to-retail sales model that allows the company to put more value back in the hands of buyers and sellers. Whether buying a used Jaguar or Jeep, guests will have access to CarLotz’s full inventory of vehicles.

CarLotz operates its full omni-channel offering out of hubs in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State and California, as well as Colorado and Missouri (both opening soon).

CarLotz is hiring for sales coaches, service techs, managers, and other roles throughout the country. To learn more and apply, visit carlotz.com/careers or reach out to [email protected]

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries
[email protected]   
[email protected]

Analyst Inquiries
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d7d8ee-fa60-44f7-8368-d0759b70eb40

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.