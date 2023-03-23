John Fitzgerald Named “CFO of the Year” by San Diego Business Journal and Chatmeter President, Go-to-Market, Cynthia Sener, was named to the publication’s ‘Top 50 Women of Influence in Technology’ list

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chatmeter , the leader in Location CX, today announced that two of its executives were recognized for their leadership contributions by the San Diego Business Journal. John Fitzgerald, Chatmeter’s CFO, was selected as a winner of San Diego Business Journal’s CFO of the Year in the Medium Private Company category. He was selected for his contributions to his organization and the surrounding community.

Fitzgerald’s experience and fresh approach to leadership have created a culture of collaboration and mentorship, directly impacting the company’s high employee retention rate and Chatmeter’s expansion. Over the past year, the company has shown consistent growth globally, currently supporting 800,000 data points a day including more than 106,000 reviews, 355,000 social posts, and 50,000 customer emotions worldwide.

“I have the privilege of leading an exceptional team and collaborating with some of the most innovative minds in the industry,” said Fitzgerald. “I am proud of our achievements and excited about the future as we continue to push the boundaries with our AI technology. This award is not just a recognition of my contributions but a testament to the collective efforts of the Chatmeter team.”

In addition to driving corporate financial success, Fitzgerald prioritizes community involvement by spearheading the “Chatmeter Gives Back” program which is an ongoing effort at Chatmeter to donate, volunteer and engage in charitable giving. Fitzgerald is also involved in a local executive organization called Business Leaders Serving San Diego, which focuses on finding opportunities to make a positive impact. This group supports a diverse range of causes, ranging from established charities to smaller-scale initiatives.

Chatmeter’s President, Go-to-Market, Cynthia Sener, was also recognized by the San Diego Business Journal. She recently made the publication’s “ Top 50 Women of Influence in Technology ” list. Sener quickly made her mark on Chatmeter after joining in 2019 and has been instrumental in the Company’s continued double-digit growth, international expansion strategy, and platform evolution.

Sener recently helped to launch a Women in Tech program within Chatmeter to empower and mentor the next generation of female leaders. She also participates in several initiatives outside of the organization, such as Chief , a network focused on supporting women executive leaders. Additionally, Sener is an active volunteer for the Girl Scouts of San Diego, is highly involved in several youth theater programs, and contributes to initiatives that encourage girls to explore career possibilities in STEM fields.

“I’m honored to be recognized amongst my peers in the San Diego community for my success and advocacy in fostering the future of female leaders,” said Sener. “Women in tech is a concept that is close to my heart and a passion of mine to advocate for. At Chatmeter, we’ve proven that empowering women drives innovation. I look forward to continuing to advocate for women in tech within Chatmeter and the San Diego community. ”

About Chatmeter

