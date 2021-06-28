Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Launch Two On-Demand and Four Linear AVOD Services on FreeCast’s SelectTV

Agreement Enables Ad-Supported Crackle and Popcornflix On-Demand Offering and the Launch of Linear FAST Channels: Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, Popcornflix, and Truli

COS COB, Conn., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the agreement to launch Crackle Spotlight, Crackle Classics, Popcornflix, and Truli linear channels on FreeCast’s SelectTV service. Crackle Plus will also make VOD content from its Crackle and Popcornflix libraries available on SelectTV.

SelectTV’s audience will be able to watch Crackle Plus’ extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV films as well as Crackle’s award winning originals and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences. Titles include PROMISELAND, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Bucket List, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Insomnia, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, and Going From Broke, now in its second season.

“Crackle is pleased to work with the FreeCast team on this new launch. Crackle’s amazing library of originals, exclusives, Hollywood blockbusters and TV Classics should create a unique content experience for the expanding FreeCast audience. Popcornflix’s action and adventure movies and Truli’s faith and family offering will add content for everyone,” said President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton.

“Crackle is a great partner for us. As one of the first free video on-demand libraries, they have a long history of providing users with high-quality, accessible content. We’re excited to integrate their offering, and give our users another fantastic content option at no additional cost,” said Tracy West, Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution for FreeCast.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

In addition to Crackle, the Crackle Plus network is made of Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, and Españolflix, as well as the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has AVOD rights to over 11,000 films and 22,000 episodes of television series. Crackle Plus networks premiere at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Halcyon Television, Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted division and APlus Productions. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FREECAST, INC.

FreeCast is the cable-free TV company, delivering a next generation television experience via the web through its SmartGuide technology. The company’s SelectTV service aggregates all streaming media content, including both free and paid content, as well as linear and on-demand video, making content from a variety of providers available through a single portal and on all devices. The product is sold via nationwide retailers as the centerpiece of a Streaming TV Kit and to commercial partners in the MDU, telco, and hospitality industries. Visit http://freecast.com and http://selecttv.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561

FOR CRACKLE PLUS

Chris Woolsey

Crackle Plus

[email protected]

(310) 422-9975