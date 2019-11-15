Chile’s stock market jumps on plans to dump dictatorship-era constitution

Chile’s stock exchange posted its biggest daily gain in 11 years after lawmakers agreed on Friday to hold a referendum on replacing the country’s dictatorship-era constitution, bowing to protesters furious over inequality and social injustice.
