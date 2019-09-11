China exempts 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs

China on Wednesday moved to exempt 16 types of U.S. products from additional retaliatory tariffs, including whey and fish meal, which are fed to animals, and some lubricants, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.
