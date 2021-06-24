CIO Leadership: Cultivating a Connected Culture That Embraces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Will Power the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore use cases for advanced technologies that can move the needle for the business

Join the top CIOs and business technology executives from the financial services industry as we explore opportunities for technology leaders to partner with the CEO and line-of-business leaders on identifying and executing on new business opportunities and go-to-market strategies.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role of the CIO and technology leaders in fostering a high-performing culture that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion as well as the CIO’s role in working with the CEO and the executive team in identifying and executing on new business opportunities in core, parallel and new markets.

“CEOs lean on CIOs and technology executives to identify new ways to grow the business, leverage technologies to drive innovation and create new waves of value for the enterprise,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

World-class executives speaking at 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Selim Aissi , SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company

, SVP & CISO, ICE Mortgage Company Marianne Bachynski , CIO, Investments, AIG

, CIO, Investments, AIG Sandeep Bose , Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express

, Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express Stefanie Causey , Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services

, Associate Partner, Salesforce Innovation Unit – Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services Ariel Evans , CEO, Cyber Innovative Technologies

, CEO, Cyber Innovative Technologies Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Vipin Gupta , CIO, Toyota Financial Services

, CIO, Toyota Financial Services Loren Hudizak , Chrome Customer Engineer, Google Chrome Enterprise

, Chrome Customer Engineer, Google Chrome Enterprise Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Praful Mainker , Exec Director, Data Science, Consumer and Community Bank Compliance, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Exec Director, Data Science, Consumer and Community Bank Compliance, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raj Marwah , SVP, Strategy and Business Innovation, Wells Fargo

, SVP, Strategy and Business Innovation, Wells Fargo Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Sean O’Dowd , Senior Global Industry Solutions Marketing Manager – Financial Services, Nutanix

, Senior Global Industry Solutions Marketing Manager – Financial Services, Nutanix Christopher Parkin , Head of Industry Marketing, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe

, Head of Industry Marketing, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Mel Reyes , Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround

, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround Roland Selby , Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NPower

, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NPower Atul Varde , Chief Information and Payments Officer, Servus Credit Union

, Chief Information and Payments Officer, Servus Credit Union Sangy Vatsa , EVP, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, FIS Global

, EVP, Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer, FIS Global Anthony Vigilante, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, MacKay Shields

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 30 include Adobe, Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Google Chrome Enterprise, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Illumio, Nutanix, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Softtek and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its first-ever 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22. Timely topics to be explored by CISOs, CIOs and other security leaders will include recommendations for CISOs to educate the board on cybersecurity, advice for accelerating their career ascent, recommendations for transforming cybersecurity strategies in the evolving threat landscape as well as new skills that are needed to protect the enterprise on a go-forward basis.

World-class CISOs and security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 will include:

Mike Coogan , Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management

, Director of Information Security and CISO, Waste Management Arun DeSouza , Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation

, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive Corporation Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Chris Jacquet , VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Shamla Naidoo , Independent Director, QBE North America

, Independent Director, QBE North America Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Tim Rohrbaugh , CISO, JetBlue Airways

, CISO, JetBlue Airways Anahi Santiago , CISO, ChristianaCare

, CISO, ChristianaCare David Sheidlower , VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

, VP & Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council, Zoom Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global CISO Executive Leadership Summit on July 22 include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security and Zscaler.

HMG STRATEGY’S 2021 GLOBAL LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE AWARDS

The HMG Strategy 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards honor exemplary technology leaders and leadership teams who are delivering exceptional value to their organizations. This award recognizes those who have reimagined and reinvented themselves to place their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation in dynamic times. Technology executives and their teams who receive these awards are being recognized for accomplishments in the following areas: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Leading into the C-suite; Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models; Modernizing Enterprise Architecture; and Building a Culture of Trust.

World-class technology executives who were recognized for their contributions to their companies and to the industry at the 2021 HMG Live! Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 21 include:

Roman Coba , VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

, VP, Technology and CIO, Federated Co-operatives Ltd. Raymond Gilbert , Managing Partner, Causal Effects Inc.

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects Inc. Naveen Kumar , VP, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group

, VP, Consulting Services, Info-Tech Research Group Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2021 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving executive, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-driven research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

