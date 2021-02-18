CIO Leadership: Fostering a High-Performing Culture Will Lead the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Speakers and attendees in this interactive event will also explore the role of business technology executives in developing new business models and go-to-market strategies

2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Garden State and from across North America as we explore fresh approaches to cultivating a high-performance culture and other top priorities facing business technology executives today.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the world’s #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2. HMG Strategy’s interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.

Topics to be discussed at the New Jersey CIO Executive Summit will include leveraging partnerships that will have a meaningful impact on the business, insights on what it takes to become a boardroom-ready leader, and recommendations from top executives for fostering a high-performance culture.

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

“With the hybrid work model so many organizations have adopted, companies can now find talent from all corners of the world,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Creating and nurturing a high-performing culture, even while remote, is a crucial piece of a winning strategy.”

Prominent technology executives speaking at the New Jersey CIO Summit include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Keith Barros , Senior Director, Information Security & Service Management, Seton Hall University

, Senior Director, Information Security & Service Management, Seton Hall University Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Christopher Callahan , Chief Information Security Officer, The Weichert Companies

, Chief Information Security Officer, The Weichert Companies Susan Certoma , Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

, Board Director, Executive Leader, Strategic Advisor, Point2Point Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Greg Fell , CEO, Tsu

, CEO, Tsu Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services

, Board Member & Strategic Advisor, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge

, SVP, Global Digital & Technology Transformation, Broadridge Michael Katz , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company Justin Lahullier , CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey

, CIO, Delta Dental of New Jersey Stephen Landry , Chief Information Officer, Seton Hall University

, Chief Information Officer, Seton Hall University Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP, LLC

, SVP Product Development, ADP, LLC Karthik Sridharan , EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A.

, EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A. Jim Swanson , EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson

, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson Jennifer Wesson Greenman , Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Gabrielle Wolfson, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 2 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM New Jersey, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

UPCOMING SUMMITS

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include unique insights from women in technology leadership positions on driving innovation and moving the enterprise forward, recommendations for CISOs facing an onslaught of cybersecurity challenges, and ways in which hot technologies can assist companies to gain a competitive edge.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Nancy Albinson , Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche’ LLP

, Managing Director, Deloitte & Touche’ LLP Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates Jason Beard , Senior Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica

, Senior Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica Brook Colangelo , VP & CIO, Waters Corporation

, VP & CIO, Waters Corporation Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Firas Daoud , Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox

, Security and Cloud Network Automation Specialist, Infoblox David J. Elges , Chief Information Officer, The City of Boston

, Chief Information Officer, The City of Boston Cindy Finkelman , Chief Information Officer, FactSet Research Systems

, Chief Information Officer, FactSet Research Systems Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, CIO/IT Practice, Diversified Search Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Anjana Harve , Senior Vice President & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, Senior Vice President & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Frederic Lancaster , Deputy CISO, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, Deputy CISO, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Eric Lindgren , SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons

, SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons Sean McCourt , Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company

, Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Ryan Pugatch , Vice President, Strategic Technology, Hachette Book Group

, Vice President, Strategic Technology, Hachette Book Group Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Mike Towers , Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Brad Whitehall, VP of IT and CIO, UniFirst Corporation

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 23 will include Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Informatica, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the role CIOs and tech leaders can and should play in reimagining the business and new go-to-market strategies, opportunities for companies to take advantage of technology for competitive differentiation, and how to effectively communicate and prevent cybersecurity risks.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Kimberly Bailey , Director of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer, City of Memphis

, Director of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer, City of Memphis Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO, & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO, & CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Steven Ferguson , Chief Information Officer, Technical College System of Georgia

, Chief Information Officer, Technical College System of Georgia Shaun Hunt , CIO, McKenney’s, Inc.

, CIO, McKenney’s, Inc. Steven McWilliams , VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association

, VP, CIO, Georgia Hospital Association Tommy Meek , Chief Information Officer, Aaron’s, Inc.

, Chief Information Officer, Aaron’s, Inc. Prakash Muthukrishnan , Chief Technology Officer, Purchasing Power, LLC

, Chief Technology Officer, Purchasing Power, LLC Christina Quaine , CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange

, CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc.

, CISO, Eclipz.io, Inc. Dr. Kenneth Russell , Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech

, Chief Innovation Officer, Curran Biotech Greg Scher , VP, Technology and Operations, Fiserv

, VP, Technology and Operations, Fiserv Marty Smith , Head of Risk Science, Greensky Trade Credit

, Head of Risk Science, Greensky Trade Credit Dan Webber , CIO, Security Officer, and Technology Officer

, CIO, Security Officer, and Technology Officer Ross Young, CISO, Caterpillar Financial

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 3 will include Apptio, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Atlanta, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the need for business technology executives to lead courageously and authentically to guide employees to a brighter future in a time of uncertainty, responding to escalating cybersecurity threats quickly and effectively, and best practices for cultivating a connected culture.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Christian Anschuetz , Former Chief Digital Officer, UL and Founder, Project Relo, Professor of the Practice in Strategic Marketing at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

, Former Chief Digital Officer, UL and Founder, Project Relo, Professor of the Practice in Strategic Marketing at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Scott Berkey , CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority

, CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority Amy Bogac , Head of Information Security, CF Industries

, Head of Information Security, CF Industries Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Roberto Gutierrez , CISO, OSI Group

, CISO, OSI Group Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jennifer Hartsock , Vice President & CIO, Baker Hughes

, Vice President & CIO, Baker Hughes Asha Kumar , Regional CIO and Head of UK and EU Core Banking, HSBC

, Regional CIO and Head of UK and EU Core Banking, HSBC Patrick Manuel , AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

, AVP, IT, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Arlan McMillan , CISO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

, CISO, Kirkland & Ellis LLP Mike Parisi , CIO, Illinois Tool Works

, CIO, Illinois Tool Works Rusty Patel , SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, SVP & CIO, Tenneco Sinan Tunc , Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox

, Principal Security Specialist, Infoblox Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer (BISO), Bank of America

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 4 will include Actminds, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Chicago, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Code42, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next interactive webinar on February 24 – Building Forward With Confidence featuring Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO & Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council at Zoom; Selim Aissi, SVP & CISO at Ellie Mae; Misti Fragen, VP, DPS Learning, Research and Culture at Novant Health; Jason James, CIO at Net Health; and Jeff Lunglhofer, CISO at BNY Mellon. This hour-long webinar, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, will include an interactive dialogue with attendees and focus on how companies can learn from the pandemic and create a strategy for the future that is adjusted for the new ways employees and customers have modified their work styles and product consumption.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Innovation Accelerator Webinar on February 25th at 11 a.m. ET. Part of an ongoing series, this event is designed to connect CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, and other technology executives with the CEOs and founders of innovative technology companies to help them discover new use cases and opportunities for driving innovation within their organizations. In the event, HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller asks the CEOs of the technology companies such as Airgap Networks, Inc., Abnormal Security, ArmorCode Inc. and Espressive about the white space they saw in the market, the challenges they solve for their clients, the innovation they deliver to companies as well as how their solutions are differentiated in the market.

To learn more about this event and to register, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf20260-cb57-4980-8b23-429b643a722d