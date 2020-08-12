Breaking News
CLA Wealth Advisors Recognized as a Top Firm by Financial Times and Accounting Today

Once again, CLA Wealth Advisors has been named a leading “wealth magnet” by Accounting Today. We also appear on the Financial Times list of 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors.

Seattle, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLA Wealth Advisors (CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC), an SEC-registered investment advisor, announced today that it continues its winning ways. For the third consecutive year, CLA Wealth Advisors appears on the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) list. It was also named one of the 2020 Top Firms by Assets Under Management (AUM) by Accounting Today.

CLA Wealth Advisors works with thousands of privately held business owners, senior corporate executives, professionals, families, and institutions. Multidisciplinary teams with vast financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management experience offer planning and guidance to help clients reach their professional and personal goals.

At the time of the Accounting Today survey, CLA Wealth Advisors had $7.56 billion in AUM, placing it fourth on the prestigious list of “wealth magnets.” The Accounting Today annual report, now in its 14th year, ranks the top CPA financial advisors by AUM. It also shares some of the firms’ major challenges and achievements from the past year. Digital communication was a clear theme, with many firms embracing virtual meetings, video conferencing, and other forms of remote contact to serve their clients during the pandemic.

“Like many firms on this list, we’re finding innovative ways to support our clients,” said Bland. “Our success is a team effort to add value for our clients, no matter the economic environment.”

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business publications. The FT 300 list, now in its seventh year of publication, recognizes the top independent RIA firms from across the United States. FT produces the list independently in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

While RIA firms must apply for consideration, they must also meet certain minimum criteria. This year’s applicants were evaluated on six key factors:

  • Assets under management (AUM)
  • Long-term (three-year) AUM growth
  • Years in existence
  • Advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisors
  • Online accessibility
  • Compliance records

According to FT, the list identifies the industry’s elite advisors, accounting for different approaches and specializations. The final list includes advisors from 39 states, and Washington, D.C. The median AUM for the FT 300 advisors rose from $1.2 billion to $1.9 billion in the past year.

For more information about CLA Wealth Advisors, visit claconnect.com/services/wealth-advisory.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

