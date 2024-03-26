ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Shoals did not deliver electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate the wire shrinkback issue; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars.

If you bought Shoals shares May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/shoals/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 21, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

