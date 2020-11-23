ClearOne’s CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager Upgraded to Support the New BMA 360 and Thousands More Devices and Users

Breaking News
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CONVERGENCE® AV Network Manager software from ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) now supports its new Ceiling Tile Beamforming Microphone Array, the BMA 360.  In addition, CONVERGENCE has been upgraded to increase its database connection pool to an effectively unlimited number of ClearOne devices and users on a single network.  

CONVERGENCE software is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services. Remote real-time system access provides at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views with unlimited scalability designed to support organizations of any size. The powerful and elegant user interface works on any browser from desktop to mobile, keeping administrators up-to-date with email status notifications and the ability to search, sort, and filter to find what is needed quickly.  

CONVERGENCE now supports the new patented BMA 360 – the world’s most technologically advanced Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile – the first truly wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. FiBeam™ technology gives users the ultimate in natural and full fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. Deep Sidelobe Beamforming, DsBeam™, provides unparalleled sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverb and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

The increased database connection pool capacity in the latest release of CONVERGENCE now supports even the largest enterprises by managing a virtually unlimited number of devices and users. Other new features include support for the latest CONSOLE® AI configuration project files — the smart way to design a CONVERGE® Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built-in — and the latest firmware updates for both CONVERGE Pro 2 and CONVERGE Huddle DSP mixers.
ClearOne will continue to introduce new feature updates so that CONVERGENCE remains one of the most powerful and feature-rich audio plus video management platforms on the market.

For more details about CONVERGENCE, or to download the software, click here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
Twitter: @griffin360
212.481.3456 x16
[email protected]
                                 

