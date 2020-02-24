Closed museums, mask buying spree amid South Korean surge in coronavirus

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, health authorities said on Monday, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.
