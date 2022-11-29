Being based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee and surrounded by rich biodiversity, Company Distilling will explore several wood finishes before full production.

For Immediate Release: November 29, 2022

Townsend, TN — Company Distilling announces the newest offering in their premium spirits portfolio and the first in an experimental product lineup, Seismic Rye Single Barrel, a Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood.

Company Distilling prides itself on paying homage to their community roots in East Tennessee and Seismic Rye is no different. It’s named after monitoring station AS107, established in 1978. The station was built in the Tuckaleechee Caverns of Townsend, TN, to measure and report seismic activity for the eastern half of the United States.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first product in our experimental lineup. Being based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, we knew that wood finishes would lead our exploratory efforts. We know it may not be earth-shaking, but certainly hope the first sip rocks your world,” said Company Distilling Master Distiller Jeff Arnett.

Seismic Rye Single Barrel (107 proof / 53.5% ABV) opens with aromas of rye grass, black licorice, oak, and vanilla with the addition of dark cherry, black pepper, and leather flavors. It finishes with warm and lingering hints of toasted cherry and oak wood.

Seismic Rye Single Barrel will be available at Company Distilling’s tasting room and bottle shop in Thompson’s Station starting on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6, in Townsend, Tennessee, along with the addition of a premium tasting experience. Visitors are invited to book a premium tasting and enjoy Company Distilling Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, Cask Strength Bourbon, and Seismic Rye Finished with Cherry Wood.

Furthermore, don’t miss out on a chance to go beyond the basic bourbon tour, learn more about the process of distilling award-winning spirits, and then cap the tour off with a premium tasting and filling your own bottle. At the distillery in Townsend, TN, guests can ‘fill their own bottle’. Kris Tatum, President of Company Distilling, said, “the experience is one that you won’t soon forget. Few people get the chance to do a tasting with an internationally renowned and award-winning Master Distiller and leave with a bottle they filled themselves. It’s an opportunity to gather around and make a memory that will last a lifetime.” The experience is $150 and only offered on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in December.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum, Heath Clark, and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not Company Disilling’s first go around.

