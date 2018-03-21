Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress late on Wednesday unveiled a $1.3 trillion bill to fund the government through September, which includes an additional $80 billion in national defense spending but fails to fund some of President Donald Trump’s immigration initiatives.
