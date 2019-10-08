Connected Health Conference 2019 Keynote Presentations Announced

Designing for Healthy Habits & Better Outcomes — October 16-18, Boston

ARLINGTON, Va. and BOSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance), a HIMSS innovation company, today announced the lineup of keynote speakers for the 2019 Connected Health Conference (CHC). This year’s main stage lineup includes sought-after experts and visionaries in distinct areas of health and wellness, who will bring their unique perspective to the conference theme, Designing for Healthy Habits & Better Outcomes . Keynote Speakers at CHC19:

Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH , CEO, engagedIN — brings decades of relentlessly pursuing the science, design, and technologies of behavior change

Judson Brewer , Associate Professor and Director of Research and Innovation, Mindfulness Center, Brown University School of Public Health — combines over 20 years of experience with mindfulness training with scientific research in the field of habit change and the “science of self-mastery”

Christopher Dancy , “The World’s Most Connected Human” — health and wellness pioneer, entrepreneur and author, responsible for platform and tech development for the internet startup of WebMD

Ariel Garten , Co-founder, Chief Evangelist Officer, Muse — combines a background in neuroscience, psychotherapy and art to bring easy-to-use and accessible tools for well-being to the masses

Dina Katabi , Co-Founder, Emerald — focuses on innovative mobile and wireless technologies with particular application to digital health

Cory Kidd, PhD , Founder and CEO, Catalia Health — an experienced entrepreneur focused on applying innovative technologies towards solving large-scale healthcare challenges

Joseph Kvedar, MD , Vice President, Connected Health, Partners HealthCare; Program Chair, CHC19 — internationally recognized for his leadership and vision in the field of connected health

Margaret Laws , President and CEO, HopeLab — combines behavioral science, user-centered design and partnership with innovators to create technology products to help improve health and well-being for teens and young adults

Graeme Moffat , Chief Scientist and VP, Regulatory Affairs, Muse — brings experience in neurotechnology, neuroscience, digital health, brain health, medical physics, medical devices and data science

Steve Wretling , Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, HIMSS — responsible for the acceleration of health innovation and leads HIMSS Innovation companies

Hosted by PCHAlliance and Partners Connected Health , CHC has deep roots and connections in industry, government, academia and healthcare delivery. Speakers and attendees are visionaries and change-makers, representing influence, insight and innovation in every corner of the field. The three-day program will cover the spectrum of technology-enabled, person-centered care, from prevention to wellness and chronic disease management, with a focus on new evidence and approaches in connected health.

Personal Connected Health Alliance

PCHAlliance , a membership-based HIMSS innovation company, accelerates technical, business and social strategies necessary to advance personal connected health and is committed to improving health behaviors and chronic disease management via connected health technologies. The Alliance is working to advance patient/consumer-centered health, wellness and disease prevention, and mobilizing a coalition of stakeholders to realize the full potential of personal connected health. PCHAlliance members are a vibrant ecosystem of technology and life sciences industry icons and innovative, early stage companies along with governments, academic institutions, and associations from around the world. PCHAlliance convenes the global personal connected health community at the annual Connected Health Conference , the premier international event for the exchange of research, evidence, ideas, innovations and opportunities in personal connected health. The Alliance publishes and promotes adoption of the Continua Design Guidelines . Continua is recognized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as the international standard for safe, secure, and reliable exchange of data to and from personal health devices.