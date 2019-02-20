Constitution’s ‘excessive fines’ ban bolstered by U.S. high court

In a decision that may curb the rise of financial penalties and property seizures in the U.S. criminal justice system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday for the first time ruled that the U.S. Constitution’s ban on “excess fines” applies to states as well as the federal government.
