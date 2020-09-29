Copperstate Farms Appoints Brad Kotansky as Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
2 mins ago

Brad Kotansky, CFO at Copperstate Farms

Brad Kotansky has been named Chief Financial Officer at Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated cannabis company. He brings over fifteen years of executive level experience on Wall Street having worked as a hedge fund portfolio manager and investment banker.

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, is announcing the appointment of Brad Kotansky as Chief Financial Officer.

He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at 4Front Ventures, a publicly traded, multi-state cannabis operator. Prior to his transition into the cannabis space, Kotansky co-founded a leading software company and also had his own real estate development firm. He brings over fifteen years of executive level experience on Wall Street having worked as a hedge fund portfolio manager and investment banker.

“We are delighted to have Brad join our organization. He brings tremendous passion for the industry, keen financial acumen, and a love for building teams. Copperstate Farms is experiencing tremendous growth and we have a need to build out our bench as we scale,” stated CEO Pankaj Talwar.

“Throughout my career, my focus has always been to help organizations scale and build a sustainable business, while also implementing solutions to de-risk opportunities. I look forward to applying this methodology to my new role at Copperstate Farms,” said Kotansky.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass. A licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in Arizona, Copperstate Farms is the parent company to multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:
Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
[email protected]
(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d84ab7b2-9b08-4b9e-a948-0fe4523afcd9

